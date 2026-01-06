Vijay Sethupathi Releases Trailer Of Vignesh Karthick’s Satirical Entertainer Hotspot 2

Actor Vijay Sethupathi on Tuesday released the fun-filled trailer of director Vignesh Karthick's upcoming entertainer 'Hotspot 2', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who took to his social media timelines to release the trailer of the film, which takes potshots at everything in today's day and age, wrote, "Here is the trailer of #Hotspot2much. Best wishes to the entire team @KJB_Talkies @KJB_iamBala @a2e_cinemasco @aneelkreddy @VVStudioz @vikikarthick88 @priya_Bshankar @i_amak @AadhityaBaaskar @RakshanVJ @Brigidasagaoffl @BhavaniSre @Sanjana_tiwarii #ThambiRamaiah #MsBhaskar @EditorMuthayan @DuraiKv @digitallypower @Pro_Velu."

The just released trailer shows that the second instalment in the Hotspot franchise will be on the same lines as the earlier part.

It begins with a mother asking her teenaged daughter about the caste of the family her boyfriend belongs to. "They are our people. Can't you tell just by looking at them," the modern daughter retorts. "How can you say that just by looking at them," the mother asks a little confused. The daughter responds, saying, "They didn't have tails. That means they belong to our species right."

The trailer then shows actor Ashwin Kumar confronting a drunk friend who has dozed off. "How dare you sleep when I am talking about something so important," he fumes. In reply, the drunk friend, waking up from deep sleep, replies, "Sorry machan, I tend to doze off if I don't like the story." The sequence reminds one of a controversy in which actor Ashwin Kumar was involved a few years ago. The trailer also shows that Rakshan and Aadhitya Baaskar play two die-hard fans of film stars. It is unclear as to what role Priya Bhavani Shankar plays in the film although there is one scene that shows her describing a situation where an old hero is cast with a young heroine. That apart, the film has empowered women characters, who express interest in having a DINK (Double Income No Kids) family and cuffing relationships.

The film, which has been directed by Vignesh Karthick, features actors Priya Bhavani Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Rakshan, Ashwin Kumar and Aadhitya Baaskar in the lead. Apart from these five actors, the film also features M S Baaskar, Bhavani sre , Brigida Saga and Sanjana tiwari in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, the film is being presented by actor Vishnu Vishal's production house, Vishnu Vishal Studioz.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by two camerman -- Jagadeesh Ravi and Joseph Paul. Music for the film has been scored by Satish Raghunathan while editing for the film is by Muthayan U. Art direction for the film has been handled by C Shanmugam. The film has been co-directed by Kishore Sankar.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)