Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaVijay Sethupathi Breaks Silence On Sexual Exploitation Allegations: ‘It Won’t Affect Me’

Vijay Sethupathi Breaks Silence On Sexual Exploitation Allegations: ‘It Won’t Affect Me’

Vijay Sethupathi responds to explosive allegations of sexual exploitation, calls them “filthy” and confirms a cybercrime complaint has been filed. Here’s what he had to say about the controversy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 10:59 PM (IST)

Vijay Sethupathi, one of Tamil cinema’s most respected actors, has spoken out following serious allegations of sexual misconduct made against him on social media. The claims, made by an X user named Ramya Mohan, quickly drew attention before the account was deleted.

The actor, known for his grounded public image and acclaimed performances, addressed the controversy in a statement to Deccan Chronicle journalist Subhash K Jha. Dismissing the claims outright, Sethupathi said he remains unfazed and has taken legal action.

What Vijay Sethupathi said about casting couch charges

“Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this. I know myself too. This kind of filthy accusation can’t upset me. My family and close friends are upset, but I tell them, ‘Let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame, let her enjoy it,’” he said.

“We’ve complained to cybercrime. I’ve faced all kinds of whispering campaigns for seven years. Such targeting has not affected me so far. It never will,” he added, making it clear that he intends to pursue the matter legally.

What sparked the allegations

The allegations emerged from a now-deleted post by Ramya Mohan on X (formerly Twitter). While the tweet did not directly mention a victim’s name or provide specific dates, it accused Sethupathi of engaging in exploitation masked as industry practice.

The post stated, “@VijaySethuOffl has offered Rs. 2L for ‘caravan favors’, Rs. 50k for ‘drives’ and acts like a saint on social media.” The thread concluded with a pointed remark: “It’s insane how some insensitive morons are more focused on questioning the source or blaming the victim than actually acknowledging the truth… This was her life, her pain.”

The accusations, though vague in details, went viral before being taken down, leading to widespread online chatter and media attention.

On the work front

Despite the storm of controversy, Sethupathi continues to remain active in the film industry. A National Award-winning actor, he has earned critical acclaim in Tamil cinema and has also made a strong impact in Bollywood with roles in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and Merry Christmas opposite Katrina Kaif. His latest film, Thalaivan Thalaivii, sees him sharing the screen with Nithya Menen.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 10:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay SEthupathi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'You Gave Away PoK, BJP Will Bring It Back': Amit Shah Hits Out At Congress; Says Op Sindoor 'Wasn't War'
'Congress Gave Away PoK, BJP Will Bring It Back': Amit Shah Says Operation Sindoor 'Wasn't War'
India
‘PM Must Respond, Insulting House’: Kharge-Led Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha During Amit Shah's Speech
‘PM Must Respond, Insulting House’: Kharge-Led Opposition Walks Out Of RS During Shah's Speech
India
‘No Hindu Can Ever Be Terrorist’: Shah Slams Congress Over ‘Terror’ Tag, Defends Operation Mahadev Name
‘No Hindu Can Ever Be Terrorist’: Shah Slams Cong Over ‘Terror’ Tag, Defends Op Mahadev Name
Cricket
India vs Pakistan WCL Semi-Final Called Off As Indian Players Boycott Clash: Report
IND vs PAK WCL Semi-Final Called Off As Indian Players Boycott Clash: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget