Vijay Sethupathi Breaks Silence On Sexual Exploitation Allegations: ‘It Won’t Affect Me’

Vijay Sethupathi, one of Tamil cinema’s most respected actors, has spoken out following serious allegations of sexual misconduct made against him on social media. The claims, made by an X user named Ramya Mohan, quickly drew attention before the account was deleted.

The actor, known for his grounded public image and acclaimed performances, addressed the controversy in a statement to Deccan Chronicle journalist Subhash K Jha. Dismissing the claims outright, Sethupathi said he remains unfazed and has taken legal action.

What Vijay Sethupathi said about casting couch charges

“Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this. I know myself too. This kind of filthy accusation can’t upset me. My family and close friends are upset, but I tell them, ‘Let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame, let her enjoy it,’” he said.

“We’ve complained to cybercrime. I’ve faced all kinds of whispering campaigns for seven years. Such targeting has not affected me so far. It never will,” he added, making it clear that he intends to pursue the matter legally.

What sparked the allegations

The allegations emerged from a now-deleted post by Ramya Mohan on X (formerly Twitter). While the tweet did not directly mention a victim’s name or provide specific dates, it accused Sethupathi of engaging in exploitation masked as industry practice.

The post stated, “@VijaySethuOffl has offered Rs. 2L for ‘caravan favors’, Rs. 50k for ‘drives’ and acts like a saint on social media.” The thread concluded with a pointed remark: “It’s insane how some insensitive morons are more focused on questioning the source or blaming the victim than actually acknowledging the truth… This was her life, her pain.”

The accusations, though vague in details, went viral before being taken down, leading to widespread online chatter and media attention.

On the work front

Despite the storm of controversy, Sethupathi continues to remain active in the film industry. A National Award-winning actor, he has earned critical acclaim in Tamil cinema and has also made a strong impact in Bollywood with roles in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and Merry Christmas opposite Katrina Kaif. His latest film, Thalaivan Thalaivii, sees him sharing the screen with Nithya Menen.