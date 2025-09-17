Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has opened up about the honor and responsibility of portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biopic Maa Vande. Describing the experience as both overwhelming and deeply inspiring, the actor shared how stepping into the shoes of the nation’s leader allowed him to connect with Modi’s journey, dedication, and vision for India on a personal level.

On the occasion of PM Modi’s 75th birthday, the makers announced the biopic on social media, while Unni unveiled the film’s poster on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

Unni Mukundan’s Heartfelt Post

Sharing his emotions, Unni wrote: “I’m humbled to share that I will be portraying the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, in the upcoming film Maa Vande, directed by @kranthikumarch and produced by @maavandemovie Having grown up in Ahmedabad, I first knew him as my Chief Minister during my childhood.”

He continued, “Years later, in April 2023, I had the privilege of meeting him in person, a moment that left an indelible mark on me. As an actor, stepping into this role is overwhelming yet deeply inspiring. His political journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, but in this film, we aim to explore the man beyond the statesman, especially his profound bond with his mother, who shaped his character and spirit.”

Unni revealed how PM Modi’s words continue to guide him through life’s challenges: “From my own interaction with him, two words of him have stayed with me through life’s trials. In Gujarati, he said: ‘Jhookvanu Nahi’, which means ‘Never Bow Down.’ Those words have been a source of strength and resolve for me ever since.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unni Mukundan (@iamunnimukundan)

About Maa Vande

Produced by Veer Reddy M and directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, Maa Vande will be released in multiple Indian languages and worldwide. The biopic will trace Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extraordinary journey from his childhood to becoming the nation’s leader, highlighting his unwavering dedication and the special bond he shared with his mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi, who played a pivotal role in shaping his values and spirit.

Unni concluded his post with birthday wishes for the Prime Minister, saying, “On this special occasion, I join the nation in wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, a very Happy 75th Birthday. @narendramodi @kranthikumarch @maavandemovie See you at the movies.”