Tollywood Icon Chiranjeevi Marks 47-Year Milestone, Shares Heartfelt Gratitude

Chiranjeevi celebrated 47 years in Telugu cinema, marking his debut with "Pranam Khareedu" in 1978. He expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support and love.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 07:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

It was 47 years ago today that Megastar Chiranjeevi made his cinematic debut in the 1978 drama Pranam Khareedu. Marking this special milestone, the actor expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans in the Telugu film industry for their unwavering love and support throughout his illustrious career.

Taking to his social media handles, Chiranjeevi shared a poster of his debut film and reflected on his journey in Tollywood.

Chiranjeevi Celebrates 47 Years in Cinema

In a note penned in Telugu, Chiranjeevi wrote, “22 September 1978 I, known as 'Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad,' was introduced to you as 'Chiranjeevi' through the film ‘Pranam Khareedu,’ and today marks the triumphant completion of 47 years. This film, you breathed life into me as an actor, and as your elder brother, son, family member, and a megastar, you have always supported and loved me unconditionally. I will forever remain grateful to the Telugu cinema audience for this.”

Acknowledging His Fans for His Success

Crediting his admirers for his journey, he added, “To say that I have completed 155 films to date... the reason for this is your selfless ‘love.’ The numerous awards and honors I have received over these 47 years are not mine alone; they belong to all of you, bestowed upon me by you. I wish for this bond of love between us to continue forever in this way... With gratitude, Yours, Chiranjeevi.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)

Upcoming Projects

Chiranjeevi’s next outing will be Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, initially referred to as Mega 157. The film’s title is inspired by his full name, Konidela Shankara Vara Prasad. He will share the screen with Nayanthara, the female lead of the highly anticipated drama.

In addition, Chiranjeevi has Vishwambhara in the pipeline. Written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta, the project will feature Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, and several others in pivotal roles.

 

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 07:45 PM (IST)
Chiranjeevi
