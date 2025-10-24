SRK vs Prabhas Fans War Erupts After Spirit Teaser Crowns Prabhas ‘India’s Biggest Superstar’

On Prabhas’ birthday on Thursday, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga surprised the Rebel Star’s fans with a special treat — the unveiling of a unique ‘sound story’ from their highly anticipated film Spirit. This was the first glimpse of the much-awaited project, and excitement was understandably sky-high among fans.

However, what truly set social media abuzz was the way Prabhas was introduced in the announcement. Instead of his familiar title, “Rebel Star,” the Spirit audio teaser declared him as “India’s Biggest Superstar.”

The proclamation instantly thrilled Prabhas’ fans but also triggered heated debates online, with followers of other megastars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan calling the title “disrespectful.”

Shah Rukh Khan Fans React to Prabhas’ New Title

The title card reading “India’s Biggest Superstar Prabhas” quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions.

A Shah Rukh Khan fan posted on X (formerly Twitter), “India’s Biggest Superstar? Nice try but there’s only one Badshah who rules hearts from Mumbai to Morocco — #SRK. Legacy isn’t declared in posters, it’s earned over decades of magic, charm, and global love.”

India’s Biggest Superstar?

Nice try but there’s only one Badshah who rules hearts from Mumbai to Morocco — #SRK.

Another fan wrote more succinctly, "No disrespect to Prabhas, but 'India's biggest superstar'? SRK literally exists."

Another fan wrote more succinctly, “No disrespect to Prabhas, but ‘India’s biggest superstar’? SRK literally exists.”

One witty user even shared a meme from Aryan Khan’s web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, taking a jab at the claim with the line, “Ghante ka biggest superstar.”

It’s worth noting that Shah Rukh Khan dominated 2023 with three consecutive hits — Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki — two of which crossed the ₹1000 crore mark, making him the only actor with two solo films in the ₹1000 crore club.

Prabhas Fans Defend the “Biggest Superstar” Tag

While some questioned the claim, Prabhas’ devoted fans passionately defended the label. One fan wrote, “I think Sandeep Reddy Vanga got it right. Prabhas is indeed India’s Biggest Superstar! Wishing him many more birthdays and more extraordinary collaborations that bring directors’ visions to life.”

I think Sandeep Reddy Vanga got it right.



Prabhas is indeed India's Biggest Superstar!



Wishing him many more birthdays ahead for him to be the wind under the wings of directors to bring their extraordinary visions to life. — Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) October 23, 2025

Another added, “Box office collections are proof that Vanga is right here.”

A few people in Bombay may not get sleep tonight after looking at the poster. 😉 pic.twitter.com/F27E35DCZk — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) October 23, 2025

Prabhas’ Pan-India Appeal

Prabhas catapulted to nationwide fame with S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, which collectively grossed over ₹2400 crore worldwide. Though his subsequent films — Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush — struggled at the box office, the actor has bounced back impressively in recent years with Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. The latter became one of 2024’s biggest blockbusters, earning over ₹1000 crore globally.

This resurgence has fueled debates about Prabhas’ unmatched reach across regions, with some claiming that “a few people in Bombay may not get sleep tonight after looking at the poster.”

What’s Next for Prabhas

Following Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Vivek Oberoi and Triptii Dimri, Prabhas will next appear in the fantasy horror film The RajaSaab. Directed by Maruthi, the movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhhi Agerwal. The RajaSaab is slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026.