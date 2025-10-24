Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit ‘Sound Story’ Showcases Prabhas In A Fierce New Avatar; Fans React

As Prabhas turned 46 on Thursday, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga marked the occasion with a special surprise for fans — the first sound story from their much-awaited collaboration Spirit. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sandeep shared the audio teaser of the film in five Indian languages, calling it a heartfelt gift for Prabhas’ admirers.

Prabhas Unveils Spirit Audio Teaser

The one-minute audio teaser sets a gripping tone. It opens with a conversation between a jailer and his assistant about an ex-cop in remand. The jailer instructs his assistant on how to handle the prisoner, telling him to strip-search him and send him for tests, while the assistant urges him to maintain decorum.

The teaser then cuts to Prabhas’ intense voice saying, “Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit.” As the jailer yells at him, he repeats the line with even greater conviction: “Right from childhood, I have one bad habit.” The audio ends on this chilling note, leaving fans intrigued.

Sharing the clip, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote,“Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a ‘SOUND-STORY’ in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who’s felt his ❤️.”

The official X handle of the film added,“The system knows his record. The streets know his rage. Now the world will know his #OneBadHabit. #Spirit Sound Story Out Now in all Languages.”

The teaser was simultaneously released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Fans Are Blown Away by Spirit’s Sound Story

Fans flooded social media with reactions praising Prabhas’ voice and the film’s powerful tone. One user wrote, “Whoa! That voice. It was a lot!”

Another commented, “Did you guys notice the music in the #Spirit announcement? It feels like a police parade anthem — powerful and perfectly themed! Vanga GOD knows the pulse.”

Curiosity about Prabhas’ mysterious “bad habit” also ran high, with one fan posting, “What is the bad habit? Curiouser and curiouser.” Others celebrated the teaser’s scale, calling it “2000 crore loading baby” and “Just SRV things… India’s biggest and ultimate opener loading…”

About Spirit

Spirit stars Prabhas in the role of a fierce cop, with Triptii Dimri playing his love interest. The film also features Kanchana, Prakash Raj, and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. Triptii reportedly replaced Deepika Padukone in the project.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series in association with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is slated for a grand theatrical release in 2026.