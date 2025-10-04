Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Officially Engaged; Wedding Date Revealed

After years of rumours, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are officially engaged. Their wedding is set for February 2026, following a long-standing relationship.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 09:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After years of speculation, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially confirmed their engagement. Rumours about the couple’s impending nuptials had been circulating on social media on Friday, and Vijay’s team verified the news to Hindustan Times on Saturday morning.

Wedding Plans Confirmed

While specific details about the engagement ceremony remain under wraps, Vijay’s team confirmed that the couple will marry in February 2026. Neither Rashmika nor Vijay has made a public announcement or shared posts about their engagement so far, keeping fans eagerly awaiting further updates.

A Relationship Years in the Making

Rashmika and Vijay’s romance has been a subject of fan speculation since they first collaborated on the 2018 hit 'Geetha Govindam' and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Over the years, the duo has been spotted together at various events, including leading the 43rd India Day Parade in New York in August and attending the Bharat Beyond Borders event.

Their relationship rumours were fueled further by fans noticing that they often shared vacation photos from the same locations. In 2024, both actors confirmed that they were not single, though they chose not to reveal their partners’ identities. Recently, the pair were seen leaving the airport in the same car, sparking speculation about making their relationship official.

Upcoming Films

Rashmika was last seen in Kuberaa, alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna, and she has several upcoming projects. These include Maddock’s horror-comedy universe film Thamma with Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, set to release on Diwali 2025. She will also appear in Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, as well as Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend and Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa.

Vijay’s recent release, Kingdom, featured Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse and was produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Gowtam Tinnanuri as director.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the couple’s wedding in February 2026, celebrating the union of two of South Indian cinema’s brightest stars.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 09:49 AM (IST)
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna Dear Comrade Geetha Govindam Rashmika Vijay Engagement Vijay Films
