Rajinikanth's Coolie Gets Green Light For Special Shows Across Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government grants permission for special screenings of Rajinikanth’s Coolie from 9 a.m. on August 14, with up to five shows allowed across the state.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 10:47 PM (IST)

The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission to Sun Pictures, the producers of "Coolie", starring superstar Rajinikanth, to hold special screenings across the state on the film’s opening day on Thursday.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the highly anticipated action drama will release worldwide on Thursday.

Sun Pictures had earlier submitted a formal request to the state government seeking approval for special shows on the first day of release.

On Tuesday, the government accepted the proposal, allowing theatres to begin screenings from 9 a.m. on August 14.

As per the official order, cinema halls will be permitted to run a maximum of five shows of "Coolie" between 9 a.m. on Thursday and 2 a.m. on Friday.

The move comes in response to the massive demand for tickets, with trade analysts predicting record-breaking box office collections for the opening weekend.

The government, while granting permission, has also directed theatre owners and multiplex operators to take adequate safety measures to prevent overcrowding.

Authorities have advised cinema complexes to manage queues efficiently, ensure smooth ticket checking, and deploy additional security to handle the expected rush.

"Coolie" brings together an ensemble cast alongside Rajinikanth, including veteran actor Sathyaraj, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, Kannada star Upendra, Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

The film is expected to blend high-octane action with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s trademark storytelling style, making it one of the most awaited Tamil releases of the year.

The technical crew includes acclaimed cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has previously delivered blockbuster soundtracks for Rajinikanth films.

Industry buzz suggests that the songs and background score will play a crucial role in enhancing the film’s mass appeal.

Given Rajinikanth’s massive fan base and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recent track record of hits, advance bookings for "Coolie" have already seen an overwhelming response in several cities.

Many single-screen theatres and multiplexes are reportedly sold out for the first day, while fan clubs are organising celebrations, including early morning shows, cut-outs, and cultural events.

With government clearance for special shows, "Coolie" is set for a grand release in Tamil Nadu and beyond, marking yet another milestone in Rajinikanth’s storied career.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 10:47 PM (IST)
