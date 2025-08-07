×
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaCoolie Release Update: Kerala Gets First Show At 6 AM, Tamil Nadu At 9 AM Post Ban

Coolie Release Update: Kerala Gets First Show At 6 AM, Tamil Nadu At 9 AM Post Ban

Coolie starring Rajinikanth opens to massive advance bookings in India and abroad. With early morning shows and $2 million in pre-sales, the film is poised for a grand release on August 14.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 07:40 PM (IST)

As anticipation builds around the theatrical release of Rajinikanth's high-octane film 'Coolie', early signs point to a massive box office opening. With just a few days left for the August 14 premiere, theatres across India and international markets are witnessing a frenzy in advance bookings.

In Kerala and Karnataka, the excitement is palpable with early morning screenings scheduled as early as 6 AM. In contrast, Tamil Nadu audiences will have to wait until 9 AM, following a government mandate against pre-dawn shows, a decision taken after a tragic fan incident during a previous film's release in 2023.

Adding to the buzz, 'Coolie' has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Censor Board, restricting the film to adult audiences only. Theatres have already issued public notices informing patrons that viewers under the age of 18 will not be allowed entry.

Bookings Soar in India and Beyond

Kerala will kick off ticket sales on August 8 at 10:30 AM for its 6 AM screenings. As excitement grows, additional regions are expected to join in with expanded showtimes.

International markets are also capitalizing on the demand. In the UK, censors have cleared 'Coolie' with no edits, and the film is scheduled for a 12:30 AM BST premiere (5 AM IST). Meanwhile, in Dubai, the movie is already listed for a 9:30 AM IST screening, with more slots expected to be added.

Early Numbers Hint at a Blockbuster Debut

According to industry insiders, 'Coolie' has already raked in $2 million in global pre-sales, with a staggering $1.3 million from North America alone. Distributor Prathyangira Cinemas confirmed that over 50,000 tickets have been booked in the region, solidifying the film’s blockbuster potential.

Star-Studded Cast Drives Hype

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' features a powerhouse ensemble with Rajinikanth in the lead as Deva, a former daily wage worker with a violent past. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan, with Pooja Hegde appearing in a special dance number.

With an adrenaline-fueled plot and star power at its core, 'Coolie' is poised to take on War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, in one of the most anticipated cinematic face-offs of the year.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Coolie A Certificate Coolie Advance Booking Rajinikanth Coolie Release Coolie Vs War 2 Coolie Pre-sales North America Coolie Box Office 2025
