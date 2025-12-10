Raj Nidimoru’s Sister Shares Adorable Unseen Pic Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu From Mehendi Ceremony

A candid glimpse from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s wedding festivities has now emerged online, courtesy of Raj’s sister Sheetal Nidimoru, who shared a heartfelt post celebrating the union. The couple, who tied the knot earlier this month in an intimate celebration in Coimbatore, have been receiving warm wishes ever since making their relationship official.

Pics from Samantha's mehendi ceremony

Sheetal recently took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen photograph from the mehendi ceremony. In the frame, Samantha appears radiant in a mustard-green traditional ensemble, her hands adorned with fresh henna. Raj complements her in a light-toned shirt and trousers as they pose with their family, all flashing joyful smiles.

Sharing the moment, Sheetal captioned the picture, “Love shared is love multiplied. #shatamaanambhavati.” On her Instagram Stories, she further penned, “Harmony (red heart emoji) is the real blessing (folded hands emoji).”

Netizens react

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with affectionate messages. “We want sam to be happy like this forever,” wrote one user, while another added, “soooo happy for you.” Someone called the post “True that, profound words!” and a fan also noted, “wishing you all the happiness darling.” One follower even urged, “Please take care of Sam.”

Samantha and Raj's wedding

The wedding came after weeks of speculation. On November 30, a Reddit post hinted at Samantha and Raj’s planned ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. A day later, Samantha confirmed the news by sharing the official wedding portraits on her Instagram. The rumoured relationship between the actor and the filmmaker had sparked conversations since 2024, particularly after their public appearances together and frequent posts featuring Raj on Samantha’s social media.

Although they chose to keep their romance away from public commentary, the two exchanged vows in the presence of close friends and family in a Bhuta Shuddha Vivaha ceremony near Linga Bhairavi. Samantha’s close circle, including Nandini Reddy, Shilpa Reddy, Kresha Bajaj and others, were reportedly present.

Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De in 2015, though details of their separation remain unclear, as her last public post for him dates back to 2023. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya between 2017 and 2021. He has since tied the knot with actor Sobhita Dhulipala, with the couple marrying on December 4, 2024.