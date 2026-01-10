Parasakthi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Delivers Powerful First Half, Goosebumps Interval

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaParasakthi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Delivers Powerful First Half, Goosebumps Interval

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Parasakthi Twitter Review: Sivakarthikeyan’s latest film, Parasakthi, has finally released in theatres on January 10, 2026, following a UA certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. Directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Bhaskaran under Dawn Pictures, the historical political action drama explores student resistance to the imposition of Hindi in 1960s Tamil Nadu.

The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Atharvaa, Ravi Mohan, and Sreeleela—marking her Tamil debut—alongside Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, and Rana Daggubati. Music by G.V. Prakash underscores the film’s emotional intensity and period setting.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi: First Half Wins Praise

Early audiences have lauded the film’s first half, particularly the interval sequence, which many described as emotionally gripping. Twitter reviews highlighted the on-screen chemistry between Sivakarthikeyan and Atharvaa, calling it “deeply soulful,” while Sreeleela drew attention for her “stunning screen presence.”

One review said, “#Parasakthi – Terrific first half. The interval scenes give absolute goosebumps! #Atharva and #Sivakarthikeyan’s brotherly bonding is deeply soulful. #Sreeleela is a blast with her stunning screen presence. #RaviMohan and #Sivakarthikeyan deliver fantabulous performances.”

Another Twitter user added, “#Parasakthi decent first 1 hour followed by emotional pre interval and terrific interval episode. Overall good first half too many controversy topics on Hindi protest are discussed by Sudha mam @gvprakash deserves applause for music (sic).”

Film producer G Dhananjheyan praised the film’s authenticity: “#Parasakthi is authentic, powerful, impactful, well made and a superb film. Very engaging & emotionally moving film on the struggle of student community against the imposition of Hindi. So well made and presented by Director @Sudha_Kongara. She won big. Kudos Team @DawnPicturesOff for producing this epic. A must watch for GenZ youth to know how our language pride was protected by students of 1960’s 🏆.”

Criticism For Second Half

Despite its strong start, the film’s second half has faced criticism for slow pacing and stretched sequences. Some reviewers found the love track and emotional arcs shallow, reducing the overall impact of the narrative. Jayam Ravi’s role was singled out as underdeveloped, failing to add depth to the story.

A X review commented, “A Boring Period Drama with Honest Intentions but a Tedious, Lengthy Narration that Tests Your Patience! The film initially grabs attention with an authentic period setup. However, a slow narration and dull love track dominate most of the first half. Post-interval, the film drags endlessly, testing patience with convenient writing and stretched-out sequences. The emotions surrounding the pro-language movement feel superficial and fail to land effectively.”

Other critiques noted weak direction, forced comedy, and subpar music, with one reviewer summing up: “Boring Watch. Rating: 2/5 ⭐️ ⭐️ Positives:👉Strong star cast 👉Individual performances. Negatives:👉Painfully slow first half 👉Dragged and unfocused screenplay 👉Zero emotional impact 👉Weak direction & Poor writing.”

 

Overall Impression

While Parasakthi has earned praise for performances and authentic depiction of 1960s Tamil Nadu, mixed reviews point to pacing issues and uneven storytelling. Audiences appear divided, with the first half largely celebrated and the second half criticized for losing momentum. Despite shortcomings, the film remains a notable attempt to highlight student activism and linguistic pride in Tamil cinema.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
