Mohanlal Announces Release Date For Drishyam 3, Malayalam Version To Hit Theatres First

Mohanlal Announces Release Date For Drishyam 3, Malayalam Version To Hit Theatres First

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is set to release on April 2, 2026, in Malayalam, with the Hindi version following in October. The film continues Georgekutty’s suspenseful journey to protect his family.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 07:46 PM (IST)
Fans of the hit franchise can mark their calendars: Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, now has an official release date. The actor took to social media on Wednesday to tease the highly anticipated third instalment, reprising his role as Georgekutty, the TV cable operator with a knack for keeping secrets. The Malayalam version is set to release months before its Hindi counterpart.

Mohanlal shares exciting teaser

In his announcement, Mohanlal wrote, “Years passed. The past didn’t. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | April 2, 2026.” The accompanying video cleverly nods to iconic elements from the first two films, including a vintage television, a shovel, a submerged car, a cell phone, a yellow bag, a CCTV camera, and a script. The clip concludes with the official poster of Drishyam 3.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

The poster shows Mohanlal staring intensely at the camera, flanked by his on-screen family: wife Rani George (Meena) and daughters Anju and Anu (Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil). The tagline reads, “The past never stays silent.” The film’s official social media page added, “Every secret has a return date. April 2, 2026 – the truth unfolds.”

About Drishyam 3

Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, Drishyam 3 is presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Panorama Studios. The film continues the story of Georgekutty, who finds himself grappling with the consequences of a dark secret as he struggles to shield his family from the law.

Hindi version update

Fans of the Hindi remake won’t have to wait too long either. In December last year, it was confirmed that the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 will release on October 2, 2026. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the Hindi adaptation stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu. The announcement video hinted that seven years have passed since the events of the original film and teased that the protagonist continues to protect his family from being wrongfully blamed for an unforeseen incident.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Drishyam 3 be released?

The Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 is set to release on April 2, 2026. The Hindi version will follow later that year.

Who is starring in Drishyam 3?

Mohanlal reprises his role as Georgekutty in the Malayalam version. The Hindi adaptation stars Ajay Devgn.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

The film continues Georgekutty's story as he deals with the consequences of a past secret and tries to protect his family.

What is the tagline for Drishyam 3?

The tagline for Drishyam 3 is 'The past never stays silent.' The official social media also states, 'Every secret has a return date.'

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 07:46 PM (IST)
Mohanlal Drishyam 3
