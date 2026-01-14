Mohanlal Announces Release Date For Drishyam 3, Malayalam Version To Hit Theatres First

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Fans of the hit franchise can mark their calendars: Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, now has an official release date. The actor took to social media on Wednesday to tease the highly anticipated third instalment, reprising his role as Georgekutty, the TV cable operator with a knack for keeping secrets. The Malayalam version is set to release months before its Hindi counterpart.

Mohanlal shares exciting teaser

In his announcement, Mohanlal wrote, “Years passed. The past didn’t. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | April 2, 2026.” The accompanying video cleverly nods to iconic elements from the first two films, including a vintage television, a shovel, a submerged car, a cell phone, a yellow bag, a CCTV camera, and a script. The clip concludes with the official poster of Drishyam 3.

The poster shows Mohanlal staring intensely at the camera, flanked by his on-screen family: wife Rani George (Meena) and daughters Anju and Anu (Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil). The tagline reads, “The past never stays silent.” The film’s official social media page added, “Every secret has a return date. April 2, 2026 – the truth unfolds.”

About Drishyam 3

Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, Drishyam 3 is presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Panorama Studios. The film continues the story of Georgekutty, who finds himself grappling with the consequences of a dark secret as he struggles to shield his family from the law.

Hindi version update

Fans of the Hindi remake won’t have to wait too long either. In December last year, it was confirmed that the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 will release on October 2, 2026. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the Hindi adaptation stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu. The announcement video hinted that seven years have passed since the events of the original film and teased that the protagonist continues to protect his family from being wrongfully blamed for an unforeseen incident.