Mirai Box Office Day 1: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Drama Opens Big With ₹10.76 Crore, Beats HanuMan

Karthik Gattamneni’s much-anticipated fantasy spectacle Mirai, featuring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and Ritika Nayak, hit theatres on Friday with high expectations. The buzz surrounding the film seems to have translated well at the ticket counters.

Strong Opening for Mirai

According to trade reports, the movie grossed an impressive ₹10.76 crore on its opening day across India, registering an overall 8.81% occupancy in Hindi markets.

The film’s stellar performance has now given Teja Sajja the biggest opening of his career, overtaking his previous blockbuster HanuMan (2024), which earned ₹8 crore on Day 1. Positive word-of-mouth has been building rapidly, and with weekend footfalls expected to increase, the film is likely to enjoy strong momentum in the coming days.

The ABP Live review of the film reads: Revealing too much about Mirai’s plot would take away from the experience, as the film’s true impact lies in its unfolding. At its core, it is a classic struggle between good and evil, a cosmic battle between gods and demons. Nine sacred texts hold the key to ultimate power, and a malevolent demon seeks to claim them. The question remains: who will rise to stop him, and how will they succeed? This gripping narrative, which skillfully blends mythological elements with contemporary storytelling, demands to be seen on the big screen. To accommodate wider audiences, the film is also available in Hindi, allowing more viewers to experience the magic firsthand.

Visuals and Storyline Win Praise

Alongside its box office performance, Mirai is also drawing attention for its grand VFX work and world-building. The story follows a young warrior on a mission to protect nine sacred scriptures capable of turning any mortal into a deity. The film delves into deeper human emotions like compassion, greed, ethics, and hatred while narrating a good-versus-evil battle.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mirai also features Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.