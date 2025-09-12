Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaMirai Box Office Day 1: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Drama Opens Big With ₹10.76 Crore, Beats HanuMan

Mirai Box Office Day 1: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Drama Opens Big With ₹10.76 Crore, Beats HanuMan

Teja Sajja’s fantasy film Mirai opened with ₹10.76 crore on Day 1, surpassing HanuMan to become his biggest box office debut to date.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 10:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karthik Gattamneni’s much-anticipated fantasy spectacle Mirai, featuring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and Ritika Nayak, hit theatres on Friday with high expectations. The buzz surrounding the film seems to have translated well at the ticket counters. 

Strong Opening for Mirai

According to trade reports, the movie grossed an impressive ₹10.76 crore on its opening day across India, registering an overall 8.81% occupancy in Hindi markets.

The film’s stellar performance has now given Teja Sajja the biggest opening of his career, overtaking his previous blockbuster HanuMan (2024), which earned ₹8 crore on Day 1. Positive word-of-mouth has been building rapidly, and with weekend footfalls expected to increase, the film is likely to enjoy strong momentum in the coming days.

ALSO READ: The Bengal Files Review: Vivek Agnihotri’s Hard-Hitting Film Shakes You To The Core

The ABP Live review of the film reads: Revealing too much about Mirai’s plot would take away from the experience, as the film’s true impact lies in its unfolding. At its core, it is a classic struggle between good and evil, a cosmic battle between gods and demons. Nine sacred texts hold the key to ultimate power, and a malevolent demon seeks to claim them. The question remains: who will rise to stop him, and how will they succeed? This gripping narrative, which skillfully blends mythological elements with contemporary storytelling, demands to be seen on the big screen. To accommodate wider audiences, the film is also available in Hindi, allowing more viewers to experience the magic firsthand.

Visuals and Storyline Win Praise

Alongside its box office performance, Mirai is also drawing attention for its grand VFX work and world-building. The story follows a young warrior on a mission to protect nine sacred scriptures capable of turning any mortal into a deity. The film delves into deeper human emotions like compassion, greed, ethics, and hatred while narrating a good-versus-evil battle.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mirai also features Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 10:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Teja Sajja Mirai
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Gets First Woman Prime Minister As Sushila Karki Sworn In After Gen Z Uprising
Nepal Gets First Woman PM As Sushila Karki Sworn In After Gen Z-Led Uprising
World
Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump With 'High Degree Of Certainty'
Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump With 'High Degree Of Certainty'
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh Records Special Song For Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, Watch
Diljit Dosanjh Records Special Song For Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, Watch
World
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MLA Detained Under PSA, Allegations Of Misuse Spark Outcry And Call For Legal Action Today
Breaking: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Praises Pm Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Failed Slogans
Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget