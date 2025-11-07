Mammootty’s 'Bramayugam' To Represent India At The Academy Museum In Los Angeles

Malayalam megastar Mammootty continues to make Indian cinema proud as his acclaimed horror-thriller “Bramayugam” has been chosen as the only Indian film to be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The screening will take place on February 12, 2026, as part of the museum’s prestigious “Where the Forest Meets the Sea: Folklore from Around the World” film series.

A Global Honour for Indian Cinema

Taking to social media, the veteran actor shared the thrilling news with fans. He wrote, "Excited to share that #Bramayugam will be screened as the only Indian film at the Academy Museum’s “Where the Forest Meets the Sea” film series in Los Angeles on February 12, 2026 ✨ @academymuseum (sic)."

Celebrating the recognition, he added,"Another moment of pride for the entire team behind #Bramayugam ! ✨ #Bramayugam starring @mammootty...Written & Directed by @rahul_madking...Produced By @chakdyn @sash041075...Banner @allnightshifts @studiosynot."

The film, directed by Rahul Sadasivan and produced under Night Shift Studios in collaboration with YNOT Studios, has received both critical and commercial acclaim for its atmospheric storytelling and haunting visuals.

Mammootty Wins Kerala State Award for “ Bramayugam ”

Adding to his list of accolades, Mammootty recently won the Kerala State Award for Best Actor for his powerful performance as Kodumon Potti in the film. Expressing gratitude, the actor said he was dedicating the award to his audience for their unwavering love.

He also congratulated the other winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards, writing, "Heartfelt congrats to Shamla Hamza, Asif, Tovino, Soubin, Sidharth, Jyothirmayi, Lijo Mol, Darshana, Chidambaram, and the entire teams of 'Manjummel Boys', 'Bougainvillea', 'Premalu' and all other winners of the Kerala State Awards (sic)."

Thanking his film’s crew, Mammootty added, "A big thanks to the entire team of #Bramayugam for gifting me such a memorable outing. Humbly dedicating this accolade to the audience who embraced Kodumon Potti with so much love."

The Legacy of “ Bramayugam ” Continues

“Bramayugam” marks the second chapter in Rahul Sadasivan’s horror cinematic universe, following the 2022 hit “Bhoothakaalam”. Alongside Mammootty, the movie also stars Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan in key roles.

With its upcoming international screening, “Bramayugam” not only cements Mammootty’s global standing but also reinforces Malayalam cinema’s growing influence in the world of storytelling and folklore-based horror.