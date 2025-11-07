Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaMammootty’s 'Bramayugam' To Represent India At The Academy Museum In Los Angeles

Mammootty’s 'Bramayugam' To Represent India At The Academy Museum In Los Angeles

Mammootty’s “Bramayugam” to be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles in February 2026. The Malayalam star also wins Kerala State Award for Best Actor.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Malayalam megastar Mammootty continues to make Indian cinema proud as his acclaimed horror-thriller “Bramayugam” has been chosen as the only Indian film to be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The screening will take place on February 12, 2026, as part of the museum’s prestigious “Where the Forest Meets the Sea: Folklore from Around the World” film series.

A Global Honour for Indian Cinema

Taking to social media, the veteran actor shared the thrilling news with fans. He wrote, "Excited to share that #Bramayugam will be screened as the only Indian film at the Academy Museum’s “Where the Forest Meets the Sea” film series in Los Angeles on February 12, 2026 @academymuseum (sic)."

Celebrating the recognition, he added,"Another moment of pride for the entire team behind #Bramayugam ! #Bramayugam starring @mammootty...Written & Directed by @rahul_madking...Produced By @chakdyn @sash041075...Banner @allnightshifts @studiosynot."

The film, directed by Rahul Sadasivan and produced under Night Shift Studios in collaboration with YNOT Studios, has received both critical and commercial acclaim for its atmospheric storytelling and haunting visuals.

Mammootty Wins Kerala State Award for “Bramayugam

Adding to his list of accolades, Mammootty recently won the Kerala State Award for Best Actor for his powerful performance as Kodumon Potti in the film. Expressing gratitude, the actor said he was dedicating the award to his audience for their unwavering love.

He also congratulated the other winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards, writing, "Heartfelt congrats to Shamla Hamza, Asif, Tovino, Soubin, Sidharth, Jyothirmayi, Lijo Mol, Darshana, Chidambaram, and the entire teams of 'Manjummel Boys', 'Bougainvillea', 'Premalu' and all other winners of the Kerala State Awards (sic)."

Thanking his film’s crew, Mammootty added, "A big thanks to the entire team of #Bramayugam for gifting me such a memorable outing. Humbly dedicating this accolade to the audience who embraced Kodumon Potti with so much love."

The Legacy of “Bramayugam” Continues

Bramayugam” marks the second chapter in Rahul Sadasivan’s horror cinematic universe, following the 2022 hit “Bhoothakaalam”. Alongside Mammootty, the movie also stars Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan in key roles.

With its upcoming international screening, “Bramayugam” not only cements Mammootty’s global standing but also reinforces Malayalam cinema’s growing influence in the world of storytelling and folklore-based horror.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mammootty YNOT Studios Bramayugam Rahul Sadasivan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi On Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Breaking: ‘Bura Baal Saaf Karo’ slogan reignites caste fault lines in Bihar ahead of phase two voting
RJD MLA Bhai Virendra Booked for Threatening Police Officer on Polling Day in Maner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget