Mahavatar Narasimha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Record-Breaking Mythological Epic

Mahavatar Narasimha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Record-Breaking Mythological Epic

Ashwin Kumar's animated film 'Mahavatar Narasimha', a box office hit grossing ₹112 crore worldwide, is anticipated to stream on OTT platforms soon.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 10:24 AM (IST)

Ashwin Kumar’s animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narasimha is all set to make its way to OTT after a record-breaking theatrical run. This spiritually charged tale has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian animated film of all time, outperforming several contemporary releases at the box office.

When to Watch Mahavatar Narasimha on OTT

According to film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, Mahavatar Narasimha is likely to stream on JioHotstar in Hindi, as reported by India Times. He pegged the probability at 50%, citing previous collaborations between the platform and the production house. Notably, popular Hindi-dubbed titles like Salaar and Raajakumara were also released on the same platform.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the filmmakers about the film’s digital release date or streaming platform.

The Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the film are expected to be released on different regional platforms, depending on distribution partnerships and licensing agreements aimed at maximizing local viewership.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Mahavatar Narasimha Box Office Collection Day 10

Produced by Kleem Productions on a ₹15 crore budget, the film opened to ₹1.75 crore net at the box office on July 25.

As per Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narasimha earned ₹91.25 crore net in India in its first 10 days, with ₹23.4 crore net on Day 10 (Sunday), reflecting a 51.95% jump in earnings. At the worldwide box office, it has grossed ₹112 crore.

Trade Experts Hail Its Success

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel praised the film’s extraordinary run, writing on X: “#MahavatarNarsimha Movement is UNSTOPPABLE. CRAZY. INSANE. UNPRECEDENTED. That’s how the Second Weekend trended!… Hindi Weekend 2 – ₹35 Cr Nett. Total so far: ₹68 Cr Nett. Hindi Lifetime now headed towards ₹100 Cr+. ALL-VERSION ₹100 Cr mark to be crossed TODAY itself!”

 

 

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahavatar Narasimha Ashwin Kumar
