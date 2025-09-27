Lokah Chapter 2 Announced: Tovino Thomas And Dulquer Salmaan Reunite On Screen

The makers of 'Lokah Chapter 2' have officially lifted the curtain on the sequel, with Wayfarer Films releasing an announcement video that has left fans buzzing. The teaser confirms Tovino Thomas will return as the mischievous goblin Michael, while Dulquer Salmaan is back as the shape-shifting Charlie, setting the stage for another fantastical chapter in the franchise.

Lokah Chapter 2 teaser

The nearly three-minute video opens with Michael and Charlie meeting over toddy at their safehouse. Michael playfully complains that Charlie never bothers to check in, not even once in a century. “This toddy is a basic treat for us chathans. Not just for me, but for my 389 brothers too, who are chronic alcoholics,” he quips, only for Charlie to dismiss him as dull when drinking.

Michael tries to stir up trouble, waving around the book They Live Among Us that first appeared in Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra. “The first chapter is about her. Kalliyankattu Neeli, my girl,” he says, before hinting that Charlie too features in the stories, reminding him of the time he killed Hitler. Charlie, however, shows little interest in indulging his mischief.

The conversation soon turns serious. Michael warns Charlie about his violent brother, who, unlike him, is far from fun. He reveals that his brother is also after Moothon (voiced by Mammootty). Charlie isn’t convinced to intervene, but Michael pushes back, telling him, “Bro, aren’t we all a family?” As Charlie prepares to leave, Michael tries one last time to provoke him: “I know you’ll come. If you don’t, the chathans will bring you.”

The teaser ends by hinting at an unexplored history between Michael and Charlie, laying the foundation for the next chapter in the supernatural saga. With Tovino and Dulquer leading the narrative, Lokah Chapter 2 is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated sequels in Malayalam cinema.

About Lokah

Directed by Dominic Arun and backed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, the Lokah franchise has already made its mark in Malayalam cinema. Chapter 1 – Chandra, which went on to become the industry’s highest-grossing film, featured Kalyani Priyadarshan as Neeli/Chandra, alongside Naslen as Sunny and Sandy as Nachiyappa. The film also introduced Tovino’s Michael and Dulquer’s Charlie in cameo appearances, teasing their larger roles in the sequel. While Lokah Chapter 2 will see Tovino step into the lead, the release date for the much-anticipated follow-up is yet to be revealed.