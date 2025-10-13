Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Keerthy Suresh Thought Family Might Not Approve Antony Thattil Because Of Religion

Keerthy Suresh Thought Family Might Not Approve Antony Thattil Because Of Religion

Keerthy Suresh opened up about her 15-year-long relationship with Antony Thattil, revealing she initially feared her family wouldn’t accept him as her husband due to their religious differences.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 08:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Keerthy Suresh recently shared intimate details about her long-standing love story with Antony Thattil on Jagapathi Babu’s Zee5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa. The actress, who tied the knot with Antony in 2024 after 15 years of dating, spoke candidly about the journey leading up to their wedding and her initial fears about family acceptance.

Keerthy Suresh on her love story with Antony

Keerthy revealed that she and Antony started dating in 2010, well before her film career took off. “We needed time; we started dating in 2010. I still needed to finish college and have a career. Over the past 15 years, we were in a long-distance relationship for about 5-6 years, as he was in Qatar and I was in Chennai. Once he came back to India, he needed time, so did I,” she shared.

She also admitted to being apprehensive about her family’s acceptance due to their different religious backgrounds. “At home, we assumed we might have issues due to religious differences. I spoke to dad one day four years ago, but he made it smooth. It was nothing like I had imagined,” Keerthy said, adding that her father even poured Antony a celebratory drink.

Nyke: A cute tribute to their love

The actress also revealed the story behind the name of their pet dog. After the success of Mahanati, Antony gifted her a puppy, and she chose to honour their relationship by naming it Nyke—a blend of their names. “In 2018, he gifted it (the dog) to me after Mahanati. I couldn’t talk about the relationship publicly yet, and I wanted to honour our relationship. So I named the dog Nyke after Ny from Antony and Ke from Keerthy,” she said with a smile.

About Keerthy Suresh

For context, Keerthy is the daughter of Malayalam producer G Suresh Kumar and Tamil actress Menaka. She married Antony Thattil in Goa on 12 December 2024, celebrating both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

On the work front, Keerthy was last seen in the Prime Video film Uppu Kappurambu. She is set to star in upcoming projects Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 08:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Keerthy Suresh
Read more
