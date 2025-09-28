Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth Cinema‘My Heart Trembles’: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth React To Karur Stampede That Killed 38

‘My Heart Trembles’: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth React To Karur Stampede That Killed 38

A stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in 31 deaths and 58 injuries due to overcrowding. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth expressed grief and offered condolences.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A tragic stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, has left 31 people dead and 58 others injured. The incident, triggered by overcrowding at the venue, caused panic among attendees, leading to the massive loss of life.

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Express Shock and Condolences

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan took to X to express his grief over the incident. "My heart trembles. The news coming from Karur brings shock and sorrow. I am at a loss for words to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd congestion," he wrote.

Haasan also urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure timely medical treatment for the injured and adequate relief for the affected families.

Rajinikanth offered condolences to the families of people who lost their lives.

In a post on X, Rajinikanth wrote, "The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives."

CM Stalin Orders Immediate Relief Measures

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held an urgent meeting at the Secretariat following the tragedy. He directed the district administration, health officials, and ministers to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

"I have contacted former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honourable Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the public who have fainted and been admitted to the hospital due to the crowding," Stalin wrote on X.

Stalin is expected to visit Karur on Sunday to meet the victims and their families.

Ministers, Officials Rush to Karur

Former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who reached the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur, confirmed that 31 people had died and 58 were admitted to hospitals.

"After the stampede incident, the CM immediately enquired and ordered the district collector, SP, and me to rush to the hospital, advising us to call extra doctors and provide proper treatment. As of now, 46 persons are in a private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted to a government hospital for treatment," he told reporters.

Police Investigation Underway

Tamil Nadu ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devarsirvatham said he is on his way to inspect the site. "There is a possibility that more than 30 people may have died," he told ANI, indicating that investigations are ongoing.

 

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 08:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan Vijay TVK Rally Karur Rally
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
36, Including Kids, Dead In Stampede At Actor-Politician Vijay’s Rally; Stalin Orders Probe
36, Including Kids, Dead In Stampede At Actor-Politician Vijay’s Rally; Stalin Orders Probe
Cities
Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Arrested In Agra For Molesting 17 Students
Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Arrested In Agra For Molesting 17 Students
India
'One Country Behind Global Terror': Jaishankar’s Explosive UN Speech Targets Pakistan
'One Country Behind Global Terror': Jaishankar’s Explosive UN Speech Targets Pakistan
India
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget