‘My Heart Trembles’: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth React To Karur Stampede That Killed 38

A tragic stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, has left 31 people dead and 58 others injured. The incident, triggered by overcrowding at the venue, caused panic among attendees, leading to the massive loss of life.

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Express Shock and Condolences

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan took to X to express his grief over the incident. "My heart trembles. The news coming from Karur brings shock and sorrow. I am at a loss for words to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd congestion," he wrote.

Haasan also urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure timely medical treatment for the injured and adequate relief for the affected families.

Rajinikanth offered condolences to the families of people who lost their lives.

In a post on X, Rajinikanth wrote, "The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives."

CM Stalin Orders Immediate Relief Measures

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held an urgent meeting at the Secretariat following the tragedy. He directed the district administration, health officials, and ministers to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

"I have contacted former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honourable Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the public who have fainted and been admitted to the hospital due to the crowding," Stalin wrote on X.

Stalin is expected to visit Karur on Sunday to meet the victims and their families.

Ministers, Officials Rush to Karur

Former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who reached the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur, confirmed that 31 people had died and 58 were admitted to hospitals.

"After the stampede incident, the CM immediately enquired and ordered the district collector, SP, and me to rush to the hospital, advising us to call extra doctors and provide proper treatment. As of now, 46 persons are in a private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted to a government hospital for treatment," he told reporters.

Police Investigation Underway

Tamil Nadu ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devarsirvatham said he is on his way to inspect the site. "There is a possibility that more than 30 people may have died," he told ANI, indicating that investigations are ongoing.