HomeEntertainmentSouth Cinema'So Tired': Gulshan Devaiah Reacts To Fan Appreciation After Kantara Chapter 1 Release

Actor Gulshan Devaiah gave a phenomenal performance as Prince Kulashekhar in Rishab Shetty's recently released prequel "Kantara Chapter 1".

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Overwhelmed by all the love coming his way, Gulshan penned on his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, “Im so tired of hearing my name mentioned since the last few days.. PLEASE DONT STOP!! …. Keep the appreciation coming. Just because I’m tired doesn’t mean you get tired too (sic).”

Refusing to engage in the age-old debate comparing Bollywood or its audience with the regional cinema, Gulshan proudly declared that he belongs to the "cinema & art".

One of the x users shared on his page, “Thats the difference betn Hindi and non-Hindi audience. For Hindi audience you are an actor ashte but the regional audience own you. Eva nammava eva nammava”.

Responding with love, the 'Ulajh' actor shared, “I wholeheartedly welcome your sentiment .. I’m overwhelmed & grateful .. Yella namma naadu, yella namma nudi (All our land, all our language)… I belong to cinema & art."

Gulshan further revealed that he is waiting for more such exciting opportunities in the future.

When another netizen shared, “Hope you get the recognition you deserve. thanks for the response," Gulshan reacted, saying, “Recognition is incidental, good opportunities with good people is what we need."

“Kantara Chapter 1” is the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster “Kantara”.

Penned and helmed by Rishabh Shetty, the mythological drama delves deeper into the origins of the mythological tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the original flick.

With Rishab Shetty as Berme, the movie also stars Jayaram as King Rajashekara (Kulashekara & Kanakavathi's father), Ramitha Shailendra as Rajamathe Rajalaxmi (Kulashekara and Kanakavathi's mother), Rukmini Vasanth as Princess Kanakavathi (Kulashekara's sister and Berme's love interest), Pramod Shetty as Bhogendra (Kulashekara's minister), Naveen D. Padil as Booba, and Rakesh Poojari as Peppe (Booba's son).

Released in theatres on October 2, "Kantara: Chapter 2" has been receiving a positive response from both audiences and critics alike.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
