HomeEntertainmentSouth Cinema'I Don’t Believe I’m A Great Actor': Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up Ahead Of Kaantha Release

Dulquer Salmaan, despite success, admits to facing criticism that fuels his drive for challenging roles. He questions his abilities, striving to prove his worth in upcoming film 'Kaantha'.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dulquer Salmaan, gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated period drama Kaantha, has opened up about the criticism he still receives despite a decade of success and acclaim.

Dulquer Salmaan Talks About Facing Criticism

In a conversation with Gulte Pro, Dulquer candidly admitted, “My character’s title is Naditu Chakravarthy. I don’t believe I’m a great actor. There’s always a section of the audience that says I can’t act. Sometimes I read those comments and start questioning myself, am I not good enough? That fear is always there."

He added that this fear, rather than discouraging him, motivates him to push his limits. “It pushes me to work harder, to take on tougher roles. When I play someone known as a phenomenal actor, I want people to believe I deserve that part, that no one else could’ve done it better,” he said.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Dulquer’s Journey to Becoming a Versatile Star

The son of superstar Mammootty, Dulquer made his debut with Second Show (2012) and swiftly emerged as one of India’s most versatile contemporary actors. Known for his charm and layered performances, he has delivered acclaimed roles in Charlie, Mahanati, Kurup, and Sita Ramam, earning pan-India recognition for his strong script choices and effortless screen presence.

About Kaantha

Meanwhile, Kaantha has encountered legal trouble after B. Thiagarajan, grandson of legendary actor-musician Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, filed a petition in a Chennai court seeking to halt the film’s release. He alleged that the movie misrepresents Bhagavathar as a man of “loose morals,” calling it defamatory and disrespectful to his legacy.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha features Dulquer alongside Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati. The film, jointly produced by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films, promises a gripping narrative centered on the creative and emotional clash between an actor and his mentor. It is slated to release in Tamil and Telugu on November 14.

 

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
Dulquer Salmaan Kaantha
