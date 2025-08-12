Rajinikanth’s Coolie Sells 13.5K Hindi Tickets In Advance Booking, Eyes ₹140 Cr Opening

Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated action spectacle Coolie, helmed by hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, is building unstoppable momentum ahead of its August 14 release. While the film has already set southern territories abuzz, its reach is now extending strongly into the Hindi belt, setting up a fierce Independence Day box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2.

Rajinikanth Starrer Coolie Advance Booking

As of late Monday night, Coolie had sold over 13,500 tickets in top Hindi cinema chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for its opening day. Trade projections suggest this number could surge to 50,000 tickets by release, ensuring a Hindi debut above ₹6 crore a remarkable feat given its direct competition with a Bollywood juggernaut.

Eyeing a ₹140 Crore Global Day One

Industry insiders are predicting a worldwide day-one total of around ₹140 crore for Coolie, with exceptional presales in Tamil Nadu and other southern states. The film is widely expected to challenge the record set by Leo for the biggest-ever Kollywood opening, potentially making this one of the most intense box office face-offs in recent years.

Rajinikanth’s Big Comeback, Lokesh’s Winning Streak

Following Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth is aiming for a thunderous comeback, while Lokesh Kanagaraj continues his streak of delivering blockbuster hits. Remarkably, Coolie lands just 22 months after his last mega release Leo, maintaining the director’s pattern of quality over quantity.

Global Box Office Potential

If the film’s reception matches the current hype, the extended Independence Day weekend could see Coolie collecting as much as ₹400 crore worldwide. Strong word-of-mouth might even help it surpass 2.0, making it the highest-grossing Kollywood film ever.

Star-Studded Mass Entertainment

Packed with powerhouse names like Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan, Coolie promises adrenaline-pumping action, mass-appeal drama, and the kind of cinematic spectacle that Rajinikanth fans have been eagerly awaiting.

ALSO READ: War 2 Roars Ahead: Hrithik & Jr NTR Starrer Sells 50K Tickets Before Release