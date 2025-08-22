Chiranjeevi Thanks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy For Resolving Film Industry Wage Dispute

Megastar Chiranjeevi has expressed deep gratitude to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his timely intervention in resolving the prolonged and complex wage hike issue that had brought the Telugu film industry to a standstill.

Chiranjeevi Thanks Telangana CM

Taking to his X timeline, superstar Chiranjeevi lauded the Chief Minister for addressing the concerns of both producers and workers with balance and fairness. He wrote that he was thankful to Revanth Reddy “for resolving a highly complex industry issue in a very harmonious manner, ensuring justice for both producers and workers.”

The senior actor further praised the CM’s initiatives for the development of the Telugu film industry, noting that his vision to transform Hyderabad into not just a national but also a global hub for cinema was truly commendable. Chiranjeevi also expressed hope that the industry would continue to progress in unity with ongoing support from the government.

The Wage Hike Dispute

The Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation had gone on strike from August 4 after its demand for a 30 per cent wage hike was rejected by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. The strike led to a complete halt in shootings and other film-related activities, throwing the industry into uncertainty.

With both sides unwilling to compromise initially, the deadlock persisted for weeks.

Resolution and Strike Call-Off

The impasse finally ended on Thursday after both parties agreed to come to the negotiating table. A solution was reached, leading to the withdrawal of the strike.

The decision was formally announced at a joint press conference by representatives of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and the Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation. The meeting was also attended by Telangana State Film Development Corporation (TFDC) chairman Dil Raju and Additional Labour Commissioner Gangadhar Eslavath, whose presence underscored the significance of the breakthrough.