Anirudh Ravichander Receives Kalaimamani Award: 'Truly Humbled', Says Music Director

Music director Anirudh Ravichander expresses gratitude after being honoured with the Kalaimamani Award 2023 by the Tamil Nadu Government. He dedicates the win to his team, collaborators and fans.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 11:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tamil film music director Anirudh on Thursday thanked the Tamil Nadu government for bestowing the state's prestigious Kalaimamani Award on him, saying, he was truly humbled to be conferred with the award.

In a statement, which he shared on his social media timelines, Anirudh said, " I am truly humbled to be conferred with the prestigious Kalaimamani honour by our state.My sincere thanks to the Tamil Nadu Government, our Honourable Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin avl., Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin avl. and Iyal Isai Nadaga Sangam for this recognition."

The music director also thanked all the directors and producers who had worked with him. He wrote, "A big thank you to all my directors, producers, singers, lyricists, my entire Albuquerque records team and most importantly, my beloved fans and music lovers for their constant love and support. This honour is not just mine, but ours. Grateful, always."

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government had announced the winners of its prestigious Kalaimamani Awards for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively. For the unaware, the Kalaimamani Award is the Tamil Nadu government's highest civilian honour bestowed on individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the fields of arts, literature, and culture.

While the names of actors S J Suryah, actress Sai Pallavi and director Lingusamy along with stunt choreographer Super Subbarayan figured in the list of 30 people picked for the prestigious Award in the year 2021, the names of actor Vikram Prabhu and lyricist Viveka figured in the list of 30 picked for the year 2022.

Actor Manikandan, who has been delivering back-to-back superhits, actor George Maryan, whose supporting role in the blockbuster film 'Dragon' came in for immense appreciation, one of India's top music directors music director Anirudh and well known singer Shwetha Mohan were among the winners announced for the year 2023.

Dance choreographer Sandy, who has also acted in the Telugu superhit film Kishkindhapuri and the Malayalam blockbuster Lokah, has also been named in the list of winners of the Kalaimamani Awards for the year 2023.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 11:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sai Pallavi Anirudh Ravichander MK Stalin Udhayanidhi Stalin Vikram Prabhu Anirudh Kalaimamani Sandy Shwetha Mohan
