Soni Razdan On ‘Song of Paradise’: 'No Major Departure From What Saba Azad Had Done'

HomeEntertainmentSoni Razdan On ‘Song of Paradise’: 'No Major Departure From What Saba Azad Had Done'

Soni Razdan, who plays the older Raj Begum in "Songs of Paradise," stated her portrayal built upon Saba Azad's foundation.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 09:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Soni Razdan, who essays the role of legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum in the recently released streaming film ‘Songs of Paradise’, has said that there was no major departure from what her younger counterpart Saba Azad had done for the same role in the film.

‘Songs of Paradise’ is inspired by the life of Padma Shri awardee, Raj Begum, and the lead character is portrayed by Saba Azad and Soni Razdan across two time periods.

The veteran actress recently spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of the film, and deconstructed her process. She said that she only worked on the nuances of the part as the majority of the tone of the character was set by Saba Azad, who plays the younger version of Raj Begum in the film.

Soni told IANS, “There was no major departure. These were the small little nuances. I don't even remember what it was now because it was so long. The character over a period of time became more polished because she is interacting with the Radio Kashmir director. She's got a lot of exposure. Saba's part was like just the beginning part. Over here, the character that I play is already a legend, and has experience by her side”.

She further mentioned, “She wasn't a novice and she wasn't a newbie and she was a little more imperious and a little more arrogant, I would say. Written by life, so she had a different feeling”.

‘Songs of Paradise’ is an ode to Raj Begum’s inspiring music and journey that is complemented by the soulful composition of Abhay Sopori and vocals of Masrat Un Nissa that enlivens the rich musical legacy and the captivating backdrop of the valley.

Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, ‘Songs of Paradise’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 09:20 PM (IST)
Soni Razdan Saba Azad Songs Of Paradise
