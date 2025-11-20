Sonam Kapoor Announces Second Pregnancy With Powerful ‘Mother’ Post

Bollywood fashion icon Sonam Kapoor on Thursday delighted fans by announcing that she is expecting her second child. The actress shared her big news through a striking Instagram post—one that perfectly blended high fashion with heartfelt emotion.

Sonam Kapoor Confirms Second Pregnancy With Powerful New Post

Sonam posted a photo of herself dressed in a vibrant hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a soft, curved shoulder line. In the picture, she cradles her growing baby bump with a serene smile.

Her caption was a single word that said it all: “MOTHER.”

Rumours about Sonam being pregnant again had been circulating since October, with reports suggesting she was already in her second trimester.

A Growing Family

Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in a lavish star-studded ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vayu, in August 2022.

With their second baby on the way, the family is entering another beautiful chapter.

Her Recent Film and Career Highlights

Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind, directed by Shome Makhija and co-starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. The film, adapted from a 2011 Korean movie, follows a visually impaired police officer hunting a serial killer.

Before establishing herself as an actor, Sonam began her journey in films as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black (2005). She made her acting debut with Saawariya in 2007, followed by films like I Hate Luv Storys and Raanjhanaa. She earned acclaim through supporting roles in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, and the hit ensemble film Veere Di Wedding.

Her ‘Shaadi Ready’ Glow Before the Announcement

Just a day before revealing her pregnancy, Sonam shared two gorgeous looks on Instagram with the caption, “Shaadi ready… two days and two looks I loved!”

She posed in both traditional and western outfits—shimmering in a blue saree in one picture and standing stylishly beside Anand Ahuja in another.

Known for her impeccable style, Sonam continues to share snippets of her life, fashion experiments, and warm family moments with her fans.

Championing Homegrown Fashion

Earlier, Sonam made headlines for embracing the Manipuri weave in an outfit from EAST by Easternlight Zimik, a label from Ukhrul district. She paired a wrap-style outer layer with a black collared shirt and a matching traditional kashan skirt, celebrating India’s rich textile heritage.

Upcoming Work

Sonam was previously attached to star in the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel Battle for Bittora, produced by Rhea Kapoor. However, the project has remained stalled for several years.