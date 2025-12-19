Sonakshi Sinha’s Mom Says She ‘Didn’t Know’ About Zaheer Iqbal Romance For Years

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot in June last year, recently shared a candid and amusing glimpse into their long love story. The couple, who dated for seven years before getting married, appeared together on filmmaker Farah Khan’s latest YouTube vlog, joined by Sonakshi’s mother, Poonam Sinha. What followed was a light-hearted conversation that revealed just how discreet the romance had been within the family.

Did Sonakshi's mother know about Zaheer?

During the chat, Farah curiously asked Poonam when she first realised Sonakshi and Zaheer were more than just friends. Teasing her, Farah said, “Nepal tak toh baat phail chukti thi but apko kab pata chala ki ye dono date kar rahe the (When did you get to know about these two dating each other)?” Sonakshi burst into laughter and hinted that her mother had known earlier. However, Poonam insisted that she only found out much later, recalling a trip to see the Northern Lights where Zaheer eventually proposed to Sonakshi. When Farah pointed out that the two had been dating for years before that, Poonam candidly responded, “Mujhe nahi pata tha (I didn't know)!”

Not letting that slide, Sonakshi jumped in with a playful correction, saying, “Mummy, camera pe jhooth mat bolo. Sabse pehle apko bola tha, apne papa ko nahi bataya (Don't lie to the camera! I told you first and you did not tell father)!” Poonam then laughed it off, admitting she had sensed something was brewing when she noticed Sonakshi going out of her way to help Zaheer with small things, like carrying trays and running errands.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's relationship

Sonakshi and Zaheer officially confirmed their relationship when they got married on June 23 last year — a date that also marked seven years since they began dating. The couple later hosted an intimate celebration for close friends and family.

Sharing their wedding photos, the newlyweds had written, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife,” a sentiment that beautifully summed up their journey from a quiet romance to a celebrated union.