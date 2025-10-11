Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSmriti Irani Recalls Salim Khan Calling Salman, Her Husband 'Nikamme': ‘They Used To Steal My Car’

Smriti Irani Recalls Salim Khan Calling Salman, Her Husband 'Nikamme': ‘They Used To Steal My Car’

Smriti Irani recalled her first meeting with Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, who revealed that her husband and Salman once stole his car, leaving both men embarrassed and her speechless.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani recently opened up about her early brush with Bollywood, long before her own acting journey began. In a candid chat on Mashable India’s YouTube channel, the former Union Minister shared that her husband, Zubin Irani, was the first link connecting her to the film industry — and, interestingly, to superstar Salman Khan.

Smriti Irani recalls her first meeting with Salman's father

Smriti revealed that her husband and Salman studied together at St. Xavier’s College. Recounting her first meeting with Salman’s father, the legendary writer Salim Khan, she said, “At St Xaviers, Salman and my husband were classmates. So the first time Zubin took me to introduce me to Salman, Salim Khan was there. He said, ‘Tumko malum hai tumhare mia sahab mere bete ke saath kya karte the? (Do you know what your partner and my son used to do?) They used to steal my car and drive off. Nikamme hai dono (Both of them are useless). I was just standing there silent, and both Salman and my husband were looking down.”

Smriti Irani's first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan

She went on to share another memorable encounter — this time with Shah Rukh Khan. “I met Shah Rukh courtesy of my husband. He knew him, so I would pester him many times to ask Shah Rukh for an interview. He actually first told me that ‘Listen, don’t get married. Main bata raha hoon tujhe mat karna shaadi. (I am telling you, don’t get married.)’ I was like, ‘Bhai, too late,’” she recalled with a laugh.

Smriti also revealed that her first experience facing the camera was in a Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla film directed by Aziz Mirza. “There was a movie with Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla that Aziz Mirza had done. That was my first shot ever, and I was just a silhouette. That was the first time I had faced the camera. I was wearing the black dress that Manisha Koirala was wearing in the movie with the song ‘Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Hogaya’ (Akele Hum Akele Tum). They told me to wear the dress and just stand there,” she said.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Irani Salman Khan Smriti Irani 
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Matter Of Coincidence': Madani Defends Absence of Women Journalists At Taliban Minister's Press Meet
'Matter Of Coincidence': Madani Defends Absence of Women Journalists At Taliban Minister's Press Meet
Cities
'Mamata Banerjee Must Go...': BJP Slams Bengal Govt Over Medical Student Rape Case, TMC Hits Back
'Mamata Banerjee Must Go...': BJP Slams Bengal Govt Over Medical Student Rape Case, TMC Hits Back
India
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
World
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: 'It is difficult to save self-respect in BJP', Says MLA Mishrilal As He Resigns From BJP
Pakistan Marshal Munir Panics As Taliban Poses Threat | ABP News
Tejashwi Proposes Merging Party with RJD, Pashupati Calls Emergency Meeting | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Faces Hurdle, Leaders Manjhi-Kushwaha Still Upset | ABP News
Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget