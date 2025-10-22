Singer Rishabh Tandon, Known As Faqeer, Passes Away At 35 Following Heart Attack

Singer and actor Rishabh Tandon, popularly known by his stage name Faqeer, passed away in Delhi on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack. He was 35.

Confirming the news, a source close to the family told NDTV, “He died last night after a heart attack. He was in Delhi since August as his father was not well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤️Olesya Nedobegova -Tandon♥️🥰🌺🌸👑 (@olesya_tandonofficial)

About Rishabh Tandon

Rishabh, best known for his tracks Yeh Ashiqui and Ishq Fakeerana, was living in Mumbai with his wife, actor-model Olesya Nedobegova Tandon. His final Instagram post, shared just 11 days ago, showed the couple celebrating Karwa Chauth together. The singer had also celebrated his 35th birthday earlier this month, on October 10.

Before his marriage, Rishabh often found himself in the spotlight due to speculations about his personal life — particularly his rumoured relationship with actor Sara Khan. Years ago, a picture of Sara wearing sindoor had gone viral online, though she later dismissed the rumours.

About Rishabh and Olesya

Rishabh eventually tied the knot with Olesya, who hails from Russia. In an earlier interview with The Times of India, the singer shared that Olesya had been the line producer for his digital series shot in Uzbekistan. He recalled that their first real encounter happened unexpectedly — though they didn’t speak much then, fate brought them together again on the day he was leaving the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤️Olesya Nedobegova -Tandon♥️🥰🌺🌸👑 (@olesya_tandonofficial)

The family has requested privacy as they mourn the loss. Relatives are expected to reach Delhi soon for the funeral.

Rishabh’s social media reflected glimpses of his vibrant life — from his music sessions, travels, and family moments to heartwarming posts with his wife and pets, offering fans a window into both his artistry and his personal world.