Sidharth Malhotra Jokes About Being A ‘Supporting Actor’ At Home After Becoming A Dad

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to bring laughter and candid moments to the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show as they promote their upcoming film Param Sundari. In the newly released promo, host Kapil Sharma playfully teases Sidharth about his seamless on-screen romance—even after marriage—while the actor opens up about stepping into the role of a new father.

Sidharth talks late-night feedings and parenthood adjustments

Beaming with pride, Sidharth shared how life has completely shifted since becoming a parent. “Arey pura schedule change ho gaya, abhi main waheen se aa raha hoon subeh subeh. Chahe woh khaane peene ka dhyaan ho, unke sleeping pattern ho, aaj kal raat ko late nights chal rahi hai par alag kisam ki! Teen chaar baje feeding ho raha,” he revealed, describing how his routine now revolves around late-night feedings and the baby’s needs.

Joking about his role at home, he added, “Main toh abhi supporting actor play kar raha hoon, jo sirf wahan pe khade hoke dekh raha hai.”

When co-judge Archana Puran Singh asked him about his diaper-changing skills, Sidharth laughed as he confessed, “Kiya hai diaper change, aur bina diaper ka ‘oops moment’ bhi experience kiya hai ab toh.”

Kapil Sharma's banter with Sidharth and Janhvi

The promo also shows Kapil pulling Janhvi Kapoor’s leg about his dramatic weight loss transformation. While Kapil joked about Sidharth’s smooth romantic scenes on screen, Sidharth quipped back, reminding him that while he romances once or twice a year for films, Kapil gets to flirt with female guests across a hundred episodes.

The episode, filled with playful banter, personal revelations, and behind-the-scenes stories, will stream on Netflix this Saturday at 8 pm.