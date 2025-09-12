Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentShots Fired Outside Disha Patani’s Bareilly Home, Goldy Brar Gang Claims Responsibility

Shots Fired Outside Disha Patani’s Bareilly Home, Goldy Brar Gang Claims Responsibility

Tension gripped Bareilly late Thursday night after shots were fired outside the residence of Bollywood actor Disha Patani in Civil Lines.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 10:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Panic struck Bareilly’s Civil Lines area in the early hours of Friday after unidentified assailants opened fire outside Bollywood star Disha Patani’s residence. Police confirmed that at least two rounds of aerial shots were fired around 4:30 am, though no injuries were reported.

Social Media Post Claims Responsibility

Soon after the incident, a social media post surfaced claiming responsibility for the firing. The message, written in Hindi, was signed off by Virendra Charan and Mahendra Saran. It alleged that the attack was carried out in retaliation for what they described as Disha Patani’s “insult” of revered Hindu saints Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj.

The post carried a direct threat to the film industry, stating: “This was just a trailer. Next time, if she or anyone else shows disrespect towards our religion, then no one in their house will be left alive.”

It further declared that the group was ready to go to any extent to “protect their religion,” ending with a stern warning to Bollywood artists.

ALSO READ: Gangster Harry Boxer Claims Responsibility For Firing At Businessman’s House In Bikaner

Police Investigation Underway

Police has launched an investigation to verify the authenticity of the social media post and to identify those responsible for the firing. SSP Bareilly Anurag Arya says, "Today we got information about shots fired at the residence of retired CO Jagdish Patani (father of actor Disha Patani) by two motorbike-borne assailants. FIR is being registered in the matter. Armed Police personnel have been deployed for security. Five teams have been constituted under SP City and SP Crime for the probe. Strict action will be taken against the accused. I personally met the family and assured them of their safety..."

Disha Patani’s younger sister, Khushboo Patani, also reacted to the incident, while police assured that the actor and her family’s safety remains a top priority. Increased security has reportedly been deployed around the area as the probe continues.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 09:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Disha Patani
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Gets First Woman Prime Minister As Sushila Karki Sworn In After Gen Z Uprising
Nepal Gets First Woman PM As Sushila Karki Sworn In After Gen Z-Led Uprising
World
Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump With 'High Degree Of Certainty'
Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump With 'High Degree Of Certainty'
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh Records Special Song For Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, Watch
Diljit Dosanjh Records Special Song For Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, Watch
World
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MLA Detained Under PSA, Allegations Of Misuse Spark Outcry And Call For Legal Action Today
Breaking: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Praises Pm Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Failed Slogans
Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget