Shots Fired Outside Disha Patani’s Bareilly Home, Goldy Brar Gang Claims Responsibility

Panic struck Bareilly’s Civil Lines area in the early hours of Friday after unidentified assailants opened fire outside Bollywood star Disha Patani’s residence. Police confirmed that at least two rounds of aerial shots were fired around 4:30 am, though no injuries were reported.

Social Media Post Claims Responsibility

Soon after the incident, a social media post surfaced claiming responsibility for the firing. The message, written in Hindi, was signed off by Virendra Charan and Mahendra Saran. It alleged that the attack was carried out in retaliation for what they described as Disha Patani’s “insult” of revered Hindu saints Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj.

The post carried a direct threat to the film industry, stating: “This was just a trailer. Next time, if she or anyone else shows disrespect towards our religion, then no one in their house will be left alive.”

It further declared that the group was ready to go to any extent to “protect their religion,” ending with a stern warning to Bollywood artists.

ALSO READ: Gangster Harry Boxer Claims Responsibility For Firing At Businessman’s House In Bikaner

Police Investigation Underway

Police has launched an investigation to verify the authenticity of the social media post and to identify those responsible for the firing. SSP Bareilly Anurag Arya says, "Today we got information about shots fired at the residence of retired CO Jagdish Patani (father of actor Disha Patani) by two motorbike-borne assailants. FIR is being registered in the matter. Armed Police personnel have been deployed for security. Five teams have been constituted under SP City and SP Crime for the probe. Strict action will be taken against the accused. I personally met the family and assured them of their safety..."

Disha Patani’s younger sister, Khushboo Patani, also reacted to the incident, while police assured that the actor and her family’s safety remains a top priority. Increased security has reportedly been deployed around the area as the probe continues.