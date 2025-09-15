Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra’s Statements Recorded By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has officially recorded the statements of actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, in connection with an alleged ₹60 crore fraud case.

Shilpa-Raj Appears Before EOW In Connection With Alleged Fraud

In its update, the police said, “Investigations are going on against actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in an alleged fraud case of 60 crore. A summon was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police to them. They were asked to appear before police for the investigation.”

Officials confirmed that while both have been questioned, Raj Kundra is expected to be called in again next week for further interrogation.

The case was filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who accused the couple of conspiring to defraud him of more than ₹60 crore. Kothari alleged that funds provided between 2015 and 2023 for business expansion were misused for personal expenses. His complaint forms the basis of the ongoing EOW investigation.

Shilpa Shetty Clarifies Restaurant Rumours

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty also addressed recent speculation surrounding the status of her Bandra-based restaurant, Bastian. Reports had suggested the popular outlet was shutting down, but the actress clarified otherwise.

Shetty stated, “No, I am not shutting down Bastian, I promise. I have received numerous calls, but everything said, I can definitely feel the love for Bastian, but don't turn this love into something toxic. I have literally come to say that Bastian is going nowhere.”

Along with her clarification, Shetty announced the launch of two new ventures under the Bastian brand. “We have always introduced new food, continuing with that passion, we are so excited to announce not one but two new places,” she revealed.

The actress further shared, “Something new and brilliant again. Going back to my roots with a place called Ammakai - pure South India Mangalorean cuisine in our Bandra Bastian and Bastian Beach club in Juhu. So I can't wait for all of you to try something new and experience new flavours of Bastian hospitality.”