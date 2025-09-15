Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHas Huma Qureshi Said Yes To Rachit Singh? Engagement Rumours Spark Buzz Online

Has Huma Qureshi Said Yes To Rachit Singh? Engagement Rumours Spark Buzz Online

Huma Qureshi is making headlines not just for her TIFF debut with Bayaan but also for reports suggesting she is engaged to long-time rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh, sparking fresh speculation.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Huma Qureshi seems to be in a golden phase, both personally and professionally. While her film Bayaan premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, marking her first appearance at TIFF as an actor and executive producer, reports suggest there’s another milestone in her life. According to reports, Huma is now engaged to her long-rumoured partner, acting coach Rachit Singh.

Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh relationship buzz

Speculation about their relationship first sparked when singer Akasa Singh, a mutual friend, posted a candid picture with the pair. Her caption read, “Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night,” sending fans into a frenzy.

The buzz only grew stronger when Huma and Rachit appeared together at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding, twinning in shades of pink. Their easy chemistry caught everyone’s attention, and social media was abuzz trying to identify the man by her side. More recently, the two were seen celebrating Rachit’s birthday together, further fueling engagement rumours.

Who is Rachit Singh?

Rachit is a respected name in the industry, known for training top stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal. He also made his acting debut with the series Karmma Calling. His bond with Huma has been under watch for a while — the two were even spotted together at Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s party for Ed Sheeran in March 2024, where they appeared at ease in each other’s company. Before her relationship with Rachit, Huma dated filmmaker Mudassar Aziz for several years until their breakup in 2022.

Huma Qureshi on Bayaan

Despite the spotlight on her personal life, Huma continues to push her creative boundaries. Talking about Bayaan’s global recognition, she told HTCity: “I see it as a film that I vibed with. The film always had the potential to be an India-centric story with a global approach. I'm happy the film is being screened at TIFF and the Busan International Film Festival. I've always been interested in a global career, one that takes Indian stories to the world. The stories remain Indian, but the approach is global.”

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Huma Qureshi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: PM Modi In Bihar’s Purnea Vows Action
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: Modi In Bihar Vows Action
India
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
Business
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
Business
Markets Settle In Red, Sensex Under 81,800, Nifty Marginally Down
Markets Settle In Red, Sensex Under 81,800, Nifty Marginally Down
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence Over No Helmet No Fuel Rule, Baby Found Buried Alive, Mumbai Accident
Breaking: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Asia Cup, Refuses Handshakes In Protest
Breaking: India crushes Pakistan in Dubai with 6-wicket win, refuses handshakes in protest
Breaking News: Supreme Court Issues Interim Order on Waqf Amendment Act, Allows Law to Proceed with Key Restrictions
Breaking: Supreme Court Delivers Key Ruling On Waqf Act, Partial Relief And Major Directions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget