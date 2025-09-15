Has Huma Qureshi Said Yes To Rachit Singh? Engagement Rumours Spark Buzz Online

Huma Qureshi seems to be in a golden phase, both personally and professionally. While her film Bayaan premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, marking her first appearance at TIFF as an actor and executive producer, reports suggest there’s another milestone in her life. According to reports, Huma is now engaged to her long-rumoured partner, acting coach Rachit Singh.

Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh relationship buzz

Speculation about their relationship first sparked when singer Akasa Singh, a mutual friend, posted a candid picture with the pair. Her caption read, “Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night,” sending fans into a frenzy.

The buzz only grew stronger when Huma and Rachit appeared together at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding, twinning in shades of pink. Their easy chemistry caught everyone’s attention, and social media was abuzz trying to identify the man by her side. More recently, the two were seen celebrating Rachit’s birthday together, further fueling engagement rumours.

Who is Rachit Singh?

Rachit is a respected name in the industry, known for training top stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal. He also made his acting debut with the series Karmma Calling. His bond with Huma has been under watch for a while — the two were even spotted together at Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s party for Ed Sheeran in March 2024, where they appeared at ease in each other’s company. Before her relationship with Rachit, Huma dated filmmaker Mudassar Aziz for several years until their breakup in 2022.

Huma Qureshi on Bayaan

Despite the spotlight on her personal life, Huma continues to push her creative boundaries. Talking about Bayaan’s global recognition, she told HTCity: “I see it as a film that I vibed with. The film always had the potential to be an India-centric story with a global approach. I'm happy the film is being screened at TIFF and the Busan International Film Festival. I've always been interested in a global career, one that takes Indian stories to the world. The stories remain Indian, but the approach is global.”