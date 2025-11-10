Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash an FIR filed against them in an alleged ₹60-crore fraud case. The plea is expected to be heard soon before the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

In their petition, the couple has described the FIR as “false and baseless,” claiming they have no involvement in the alleged financial irregularities. The case is currently under investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police, and Advocate Prashant Patil will represent the couple in court.

Background of the Case

The case stems from a complaint lodged by a Mumbai-based businessman who accused Raj Kundra and others of defrauding him of ₹60 crore. The complainant alleged that he was persuaded to invest a substantial amount in a business venture after being promised lucrative returns, which never materialised.

Following his complaint, the EOW registered a case under relevant sections of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and breach of trust. The agency has since been investigating the money trail and examining whether any of the accused, including Kundra, were directly involved in the alleged fraudulent activities.

Raj Kundra has consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that he has no financial or operational link with the company in question.

The Couple’s Legal Journey

This is not the first time the couple has faced legal scrutiny. Raj Kundra, a prominent businessman and film producer, made headlines in 2021 after his arrest in a pornography-related case, from which he was later granted bail. Since then, he has maintained a low profile, occasionally making public appearances with Shilpa.

Shilpa Shetty, one of Bollywood’s most popular actors, has continued to focus on her film career, fitness ventures, and television appearances, often steering clear of controversies surrounding her husband.

With their latest move, the couple aims to clear their names and bring closure to yet another controversy linked to their family.