Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentShilpa Shetty Recreates Sridevi’s Chandni Magic, Watch

Shilpa Shetty Recreates Sridevi’s Chandni Magic, Watch

Shilpa Shetty channelled her inner Chandni as she posed in a beautiful yellow chiffon saree and called it her ode to late legendary actress Sridevi.”

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty channelled her inner Chandni as she posed in a beautiful yellow chiffon saree and called it her ode to late legendary actress Sridevi.”

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video of herself dressed in a bright yellow chiffon saree as she got herself clicked during a photo-shoot. She used the instrumental title track of the 1989 film, starring Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor, as the background score for the video.

“My Ode to my forever OG Sriji #Chandni #Chandnivibes,” Shilpa wrote as caption.

Chandni, a romantic film, directed by Yash Chopra, stars Sridevi in the title role of Chandni Mathur, a young effervescent woman torn between two suitors played by Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna.

The film also stars Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Sushma Seth, Mita Vashisht, and Manohar Singh.

After a series of failed action films, Yash Chopra decided to make a romantic musical, a film with all the hallmarks of what has come to be known as the "Yash Chopra style" – heroine-oriented, romantic and emotional with melodic music used in songs picturized in foreign locations.

The film followed the story of Chandni and her fiance, Rohit, is paralysed in an accident. She is forced to relocate to Mumbai where her boss, Lalit, falls for her. However, she faces a dilemma when Rohit returns and woos her too.

On the acting front, Shilpa was last seen in “Sukhee”, a humorous slice-of-life tale It told the story of Sukhee, who relives her teenage years while experiencing a variety of things over the course of just seven days, emerging reignited, reborn, and making the hardest shift of her life.

She will next be seen in KD: The Devil, a Kannada action drama film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sridevi Shilpa Shetty
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'India Ready To Advance Bilateral Ties': PM Modi Ahead Of Meeting With China's Xi Jinping
'India Ready To Advance Bilateral Ties': PM Modi Ahead Of Meeting With China's Xi Jinping
India
Modi, Xi To Meet 'Twice' During PM's China Visit In Bid To Firm Ties: Report
Modi, Xi To Meet 'Twice' During PM's China Visit In Bid To Firm Ties: Report
Business
Reliance Bets Big On Clean Energy: Kutch Mega Solar Park And Jamnagar Giga Complex In Focus
Reliance Bets Big On Clean Energy: Kutch Mega Solar Park And Jamnagar Giga Complex In Focus
IPO
Reliance AGM 2025: Mukesh Ambani Confirms Jio IPO By First Half Of 2026
Reliance AGM 2025: Mukesh Ambani Confirms Jio IPO By First Half Of 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Condemns Abusive Politics, Rejects Vote Theft Allegations
Breaking: Amit Shah Slams Congress Over PM Remark, Inaugurates Cyber Lab In Guwahati
Breaking: BJP-Congress Clash In Patna After Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra Sparks Row
Bihar Politics: 2 Arrested in Bihar for Abusing PM Modi During INDIA Alliance Event | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India to Boost Russian Oil Imports by Up to 20% Despite US Tariffs | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget