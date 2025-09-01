Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Love-Struck! Shikhar Pahariya’s PDA Note For Janhvi Kapoor Melts The Internet

Janhvi Kapoor's performance in "Param Sundari" impressed her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, who praised her on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 10:16 PM (IST)
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has left audiences charmed with her performance in Param Sundari. Among those deeply impressed was none other than her beau, Shikhar Pahariya, who couldn’t resist showering her with love on social media.

Shikhar Pahariya’s Heartfelt Praise For Janhvi Kapoor

On Monday, Shikhar took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled note for Janhvi. Posting a still from the film, he wrote, “My dream, my queen ❤️👑 wow wow wow.”

His adorable shout-out instantly grabbed attention, with fans gushing over the couple’s bond.

Here's what Shikhar Pahariya posted for his lady love Janhvi Kapoor.


Param Sundari Box office response

The Sidharth Malhotra–Janhvi Kapoor starrer opened in theatres last Friday and had a decent start at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the film collected ₹7.02 crore on its opening day.

About the film

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari brings Sidharth and Janhvi together on-screen for the first time. The film tells the story of a Punjabi munda and a Kerala girl, whose love story unfolds in a mix of laughter, chaos, and heartwarming moments. Actor Manjot Singh also features in a key role.

 

 
 
 
 
 
What’s next for Janhvi

Janhvi is gearing up for her next big release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, opposite Varun Dhawan. The film, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, is slated to release on October 2.

 

 
 
 
 
 
While plot details are under wraps, expectations are already running high for this romantic comedy.

 

 

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 10:16 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor Param Sundari Shikhar Pahariya
