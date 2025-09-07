Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'You Complete Me': Shahid Kapoor’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor celebrated Mira Rajput's 31st birthday with a loving Instagram post, calling her his "bundle of joy" and expressing gratitude for her presence in his life.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 06:09 PM (IST)
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor melted hearts on Sunday as he penned a beautiful birthday note for his wife, Mira Rajput, on her 31st birthday. The Kabir Singh star took to Instagram to express his love and gratitude, calling her the light of his life.

Wishing his wife happiness, health, and endless joy, Shahid shared candid glimpses of Mira and wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You complete me. God wrapped you up in a little bundle of joy and saved you for me. And I am lucky to have you for the rest of my life. Be happy be healthy express yourself every chance you get …. In every way you like ….. may your radiance fill everything you touch.”

The birthday post featured Mira in several moods—relaxing in the garden, glammed up for a date night, striking a casual pose by the window, and sharing an adorable lakeside moment with Shahid.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Celebrating 10 Years of Togetherness

Just two months earlier, on July 7, Mira marked a decade of marriage with Shahid by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. Posting a montage of photos chronicling their journey together, she wrote, “Ten years later, and you’re still the one— my forever. You and I, we, us, and now.”

The pictures included Shahid and Mira spending quality time with their children, Misha and Zain, as well as romantic moments of the couple sharing laughs and kisses.

A Look Back at Their Wedding and Family Life

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a close-knit wedding ceremony attended by family and friends. The celebrations began with a Gurudwara wedding in the morning, followed by jaimala and a Hindu wedding ritual in the afternoon.

The couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018, completing their happy little family.

 

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 06:09 PM (IST)
Mira Rajput Shahid Kapoor
