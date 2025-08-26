Shah Rukh Khan Says Farah Khan ‘Should Apologise’, All Because Of Her Cook Dilip

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Says Farah Khan ‘Should Apologise’, All Because Of Her Cook Dilip

Farah Khan, known for launching Bollywood stars, is now celebrating her house help Dilip's social media fame. Dilip's dance to a song from Aryan Khan's directorial debut went viral.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
Choreographer turned director Farah Khan who is also known as the ace director of Bollywood, is responsible for launching many stars who are in the top league of Bollywood currently.

The director is currently being lauded for introducing her house help Dilip, who has now become no less than a celebrity on social media.

Farah Khan who is a very good friend of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recently took to her Instagram handle in sharing a fun video of Dilip along with her other house helps dancing their hearts out. They were seen dancing to a song from the movie “The Ba****ds of Bollywood”, directed by Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, as his directorial debut.

Farah Khan, in a very satirical way, was seen laughing at Dilip and the team and apologised to Shah Rukh Khan for their funny steps on the classy song, “Badli Si Hawa Hai!” Sharing the video she captioned it as, “My apologies to @iamsrk @gaurikhan n @ _aryan___ for dilip s enthusiasm!! Par gaana hain hi itna accha he couldn't help himself #badlisihawahai #ba....dsofbollywood!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

To this King Khan, resharing Dilip and team's video on his social media account, in his quintessential fun style, asked Farah to definitely apologise for not giving him cool dance steps as Dilip. The caption read, “U should apologise, because in 30 years of directing me, u haven't given me any dance steps as wonderful as what Dilip is doing??!! Still love u @farahkhankunder.”

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's friendship goes beyond three decades and they have been standing tall in each other's ups and down of life. Farah’s new launch Dilip, has become an overnight sensation on social media.

It was initially when Farah roped him in for her fun vlogs on YouTube, where Dilip’s raw personality and sense of humour hit the ride chord with the audience, making him a social media popular face instantly.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farah Khan SHAH RUKH KHAN Dilip
