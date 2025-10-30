Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again reminded everyone why he’s hailed as the King of Wit and Charm during his recent #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter). Known for his clever humour and quick one-liners, the actor gave a response that instantly went viral after a fan asked him about his much-awaited upcoming film, King.

The Viral #AskSRK Moment

It all started when a fan cleverly referenced SRK’s iconic dialogues from his blockbuster hits Pathaan and Jawan and asked what kind of preparation fans should do for King. The user wrote:

“Sir, Pathaan me khursi ke peti band li the, Jawan me apne kaha bandages bandlo, wo bhi kar liya tha, par biggest is ab King me hume kya karna he sir? #AskSRK.”

In his signature tongue-in-cheek style, Shah Rukh replied, “Ab sab khula chhodh doh…” — sending the internet into a laughing frenzy.

Fans Flood X With Hilarious Reactions

Within minutes, SRK’s playful remark became the highlight of the session, with fans flooding X with laughter emojis and witty comments. One user jokingly asked, “Pajame ka naada bhi????” while others praised the superstar’s effortless sense of humor and spontaneity.

The viral exchange once again proved that SRK’s charisma isn’t limited to the big screen — he continues to rule social media with the same effortless charm that defines his persona.

SRK Gears Up for His Next Big-Screen Spectacle – King

After the record-shattering success of Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is set to return with one of his most ambitious projects yet — King. Directed by Pathaan and War filmmaker Siddharth Anand, the film has already become a hot topic for its massive scale, global collaborations, and emotional depth.

What makes King even more special is that it will mark SRK’s first-ever on-screen appearance alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.

A Power-Packed Collaboration

King is shaping up to be one of Bollywood’s most exciting collaborations. Directed by Siddharth Anand, known for delivering some of India’s biggest action spectacles, the film boasts a writing team that includes Sujoy Ghosh (Kahaani), Suresh Nair (Pathaan), and Abbas Tyrewala (Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na).

The movie is jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the same production house behind Pathaan’s breathtaking global action sequences.

As per early reports, the ensemble cast may include Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles — hinting at a grand-scale action drama with crossover appeal.

Plot: A Father-Daughter Saga Set in a Gritty Action Universe

Though official details remain under wraps, industry sources suggest King will be a high-octane action thriller set in the world of international crime. Shah Rukh Khan reportedly plays a grizzled assassin or mentor figure confronting the ghosts of his past while protecting or training a younger protégé — likely played by Suhana Khan.

Early concept descriptions call King “an emotional action drama that combines the soul of Jawan with the scale of Pathaan.” In a recent interaction, SRK described it as “a massy, emotional, and cool film with strong character depth”, hinting that King will not just deliver adrenaline-pumping action but also explore deeper themes of identity, legacy, and redemption.