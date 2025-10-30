Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Two Conditions Before Working Under Aryan Khan’s Direction

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan once again proved that no one does fan interactions quite like him. During his latest #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), the superstar’s trademark wit and charm were on full display as he answered a flood of fan questions with his usual mix of humour, humility, and quick-thinking sass.

SRK on Aryan Khan Directing Him Someday

One fan cheekily asked the actor, “Can we see your son directing you in a full-fledged movie?” Shah Rukh’s hilarious reply instantly went viral. Staying true to his witty form, he quipped,“If he can afford me!!! And my tantrums.”

Another fan brought up Aryan Khan’s directorial debut and requested a sequel, writing, “Sir, tell Aryan we need the second part of Bad**as of Bollywood.”

With fatherly pride and a touch of humour, SRK replied,“It’s very difficult to tell your children what to do. But I am sure he will be working on it.”

Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut: The Ba**ds of Bollywood

For those unfamiliar, Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, which premiered on OTT on September 18. The series quickly became a viral sensation, earning rave reviews from both fans and industry insiders.

During the grand launch event of the series, Aryan delivered his first-ever public speech, impressing everyone with his honesty, charm, and sharp wit — traits he’s clearly inherited from his superstar father.

The Viral Father-Son Moment That Melted Hearts

One particularly memorable moment from the event went viral on social media. Aryan, visibly nervous yet composed, shared that he had been preparing for three nights straight and joked about being ready for any situation — even carrying a handwritten note in case of a power cut or teleprompter glitch. To everyone’s amusement, he even pulled out a torchlight as a backup prop.

The highlight of the evening came when Aryan said with a smile,“Aur agar tabhi mujhse koi mistake ho jaye, to papa hai na.” (In case I still go wrong, my father is right here to help.)

In a heartwarming moment, Shah Rukh Khan joined in the fun by turning his back to reveal a copy of Aryan’s speech taped to it, ready to step in if needed — a perfect display of their playful bond.

Inside The Ba**ds of Bollywood: Star Power and Vision

The series preview featured an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sehar Bamba, Manoj Bawa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Gautami Kapoor, along with cameos from Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh.

Created by Aryan Khan, along with Bilal Siddiqui and Manav Chauhan, the show blends satire, style, and storytelling — a bold and confident debut that firmly establishes Aryan as a creative force to watch.