Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Reveals Two Conditions Before Working Under Aryan Khan’s Direction

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Two Conditions Before Working Under Aryan Khan’s Direction

Shah Rukh Khan charmed fans during an #AskSRK session, humorously responding to questions about his son Aryan's directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 08:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan once again proved that no one does fan interactions quite like him. During his latest #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), the superstar’s trademark wit and charm were on full display as he answered a flood of fan questions with his usual mix of humour, humility, and quick-thinking sass.

SRK on Aryan Khan Directing Him Someday

One fan cheekily asked the actor, “Can we see your son directing you in a full-fledged movie?” Shah Rukh’s hilarious reply instantly went viral. Staying true to his witty form, he quipped,“If he can afford me!!! And my tantrums.”

Another fan brought up Aryan Khan’s directorial debut and requested a sequel, writing, “Sir, tell Aryan we need the second part of Bad**as of Bollywood.”

With fatherly pride and a touch of humour, SRK replied,“It’s very difficult to tell your children what to do. But I am sure he will be working on it.”

Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut: The Ba**ds of Bollywood

For those unfamiliar, Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, which premiered on OTT on September 18. The series quickly became a viral sensation, earning rave reviews from both fans and industry insiders.

During the grand launch event of the series, Aryan delivered his first-ever public speech, impressing everyone with his honesty, charm, and sharp wit — traits he’s clearly inherited from his superstar father.

The Viral Father-Son Moment That Melted Hearts

One particularly memorable moment from the event went viral on social media. Aryan, visibly nervous yet composed, shared that he had been preparing for three nights straight and joked about being ready for any situation — even carrying a handwritten note in case of a power cut or teleprompter glitch. To everyone’s amusement, he even pulled out a torchlight as a backup prop.

The highlight of the evening came when Aryan said with a smile,“Aur agar tabhi mujhse koi mistake ho jaye, to papa hai na.” (In case I still go wrong, my father is right here to help.)

In a heartwarming moment, Shah Rukh Khan joined in the fun by turning his back to reveal a copy of Aryan’s speech taped to it, ready to step in if needed — a perfect display of their playful bond.

Inside The Ba**ds of Bollywood: Star Power and Vision

The series preview featured an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sehar Bamba, Manoj Bawa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Gautami Kapoor, along with cameos from Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh.

Created by Aryan Khan, along with Bilal Siddiqui and Manav Chauhan, the show blends satire, style, and storytelling — a bold and confident debut that firmly establishes Aryan as a creative force to watch.

 

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 08:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
SRK SHAH RUKH KHAN Aryan Khan SRK +
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mumbai Hostage Scare: Rohit Arya Held 17 Teens Captive To Talk To Ex-Minister, Carried Air Guns & Chemicals
Mumbai Hostage Scare: Rohit Arya Held 17 Teens Captive To Talk To Ex-Minister, Carried Air Guns & Chemicals
Education
CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Check Here
CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Check Here
Cities
'Any Wrong Move...': Mumbai Hostage Taker's Chilling Warning Before Being Shot Dead — VIDEO
'Any Wrong Move...': Mumbai Hostage Taker's Chilling Warning Before Being Shot Dead — VIDEO
Election 2025
NDA To Unveil Joint Bihar Election Manifesto Tomorrow; Modi, Shah & Top Leaders To Attend
NDA To Unveil Joint Bihar Election Manifesto Tomorrow; Modi, Shah & Top Leaders To Attend
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget