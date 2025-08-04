'Means A Lot Coming From You': Shah Rukh Khan Responds To Celebs After National Award Win

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has created history by winning his first-ever National Film Award, bagging the Best Actor trophy at the 71st National Film Awards for his power-packed performance in Jawan.

The win, which comes after over three decades in the industry, sparked a wave of excitement among his fans and colleagues. Soon after the announcement, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from top stars and SRK graciously responded to many of them with heartfelt replies.

SRK Thanks Mohanlal, Allu Arjun, and Kamal Haasan

Veteran actor Mohanlal praised Shah Rukh and other winners on X, writing: "Congratulations to all the winners of the National Film Awards. A special salute to Urvashi and Vijayaraghavan on their well-deserved honours for their powerful performances. Warm congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji on their wins. Also, celebrating the remarkable talents from Kerala, the team Ullozhukku and Pookkaalam. Congratulations once again!"

To this, SRK responded: "Thank you @Mohanlal sir... let's take an evening off and meet up. Big hugs."

Congratulations to all the winners of the National Film Awards.



A special salute to Urvashi and Vijayaraghavan on their well-deserved honours for their powerful performances.



Warm congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji on their wins.



Also,… — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 1, 2025

Allu Arjun also celebrated King Khan’s milestone: "Heartiest congratulations to @iamsrk garu on winning the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for #Jawan. A well-deserved honour after 33 glorious years in cinema. Another achievement to your endless list sir. Also, heartfelt congratulations to my director @Atlee_dir garu for making this magic happen."

Shah Rukh replied with his signature wit: "Thanks @alluarjun garu for your kind words. Your strength, grace and fire (not flower... ha ha) continue to inspire. Love u!!"

Heartiest congratulations to @iamsrk garu on winning the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for #Jawan. A well-deserved honour after 33 glorious years in cinema. An another achievement to your endless list sir 🖤

Also, heartfelt congratulations to my director… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 2, 2025

Kamal Haasan applauded SRK, calling the award “long overdue”: "Congratulations to @iamsrk on your National Award for Jawan, a recognition long overdue for your stellar impact on world cinema. 12th Fail was a masterpiece that moved me deeply. It dignified struggle and inspired millions. Congratulations Vidhu Vinod Chopra and @VikrantMassey on this well-deserved honour. Applauding Rani Mukherjee for a portrayal that was both fierce and fragile, richly deserving of this national recognition. #NationalFilmAwards"

To which SRK responded: "Means a lot coming from you @ikamalhaasan sir. You have been a true inspiration... thank you for the years of cinema, art and vision... and the next ones to come! Love u always."

Means a lot coming from you @ikamalhaasan sir. You have been a true inspiration… thank you for the years of cinema, art and vision… and the next ones to come! Love u always. https://t.co/78y7w0wXyU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 3, 2025

AR Rahman, Gauri Khan, and Juhi Chawla Celebrate SRK

Music maestro AR Rahman called Shah Rukh a legend, and King Khan humbly replied: "Thank u maestro!!! You are legend multiplied... love always!!"

Gauri Khan celebrated the big wins of her husband, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar, posting: "Three of my absolute favourites just WON big...and so did our hearts. When talent meets goodness, magic happens – So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!"

To this, Shah Rukh playfully responded: "Please brag about me to me when we sit for dinner tonight... thanks for producing the film."

Please brag about me to me when we sit for dinner tonight… thanks for producing the film. https://t.co/92rCAl0sMZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 3, 2025

Long-time friend Juhi Chawla also congratulated SRK: "@iamsrk HUGE Congratulations on winning the National Award ..!! Very Happy for you ... Well deserved ... You always give your ALL to every film you do ...!!! Keep Shining ...!!! Much Love and Maannyyyy Congratulations again to you and All your team ..!!!!!!"

The superstar warmly replied: "Thank u @iam_juhi ... I've learned from the best. You have been an integral part of my journey. Big hugs!!"

SRK’s Heartfelt Note on His Win

In a late-night post, a visibly injured Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude: "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry... Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today."

A Big Day for Bollywood at the National Awards

Directed by Atlee, Jawan featured Shah Rukh in a dual role as father and son, alongside Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Sangeeta Bhattarcharya.

Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani bagged the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award and Best Choreography for the hit track Dhindhora Baje Re.

With heartfelt wishes pouring in and the industry celebrating, this National Award marks yet another milestone in Shah Rukh Khan’s illustrious career.