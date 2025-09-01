Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Celebrate National Award Wins With A Dance Reunion

Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji finally celebrated their National Award victories, and they did it in a way that delighted fans — by recreating their iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai chemistry.

A dance performance that took fans back to the 90s

SRK, who is also eagerly anticipating his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, shared a video on Instagram of himself and Rani dancing to Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri from an upcoming web series.

“National award… hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi… yay… congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always,” the superstar captioned the heartwarming post.

Fans were instantly nostalgic, showering the video with comments celebrating the beloved on-screen couple. One user quipped, “Bro can romance with one hand too,” referring to SRK’s hand cast, while another wrote, “Rahul aur Tinaaaaaa in parallel universe.”

Bollywood’s favourite duo through the years

Over the decades, Shah Rukh and Rani have shared the screen in several blockbusters, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Paheli. Their reunion video struck a chord with fans who grew up watching their unforgettable pairing.

National Award milestones for SRK and Rani

After more than 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh finally clinched his first National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Atlee’s 2023 blockbuster Jawan. He shared the honour with Vikrant Massey, who was recognised for 12th Fail.

Rani, meanwhile, took home the Best Actress award for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023), further solidifying her reputation as one of Bollywood’s finest talents.

SRK on his long-awaited honour

Expressing gratitude for his first National Award, SRK shared a heartfelt video message, “They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So thank you very much for that. A National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard is a blessing.”