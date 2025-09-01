Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Celebrate National Award Wins With A Dance Reunion

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Celebrate National Award Wins With A Dance Reunion

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji finally celebrated their National Award victories, and they did it in a way that delighted fans — by recreating their iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai chemistry.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji finally celebrated their National Award victories, and they did it in a way that delighted fans — by recreating their iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai chemistry.

A dance performance that took fans back to the 90s

SRK, who is also eagerly anticipating his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, shared a video on Instagram of himself and Rani dancing to Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri from an upcoming web series.

“National award… hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi… yay… congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always,” the superstar captioned the heartwarming post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Fans were instantly nostalgic, showering the video with comments celebrating the beloved on-screen couple. One user quipped, “Bro can romance with one hand too,” referring to SRK’s hand cast, while another wrote, “Rahul aur Tinaaaaaa in parallel universe.”

Bollywood’s favourite duo through the years

Over the decades, Shah Rukh and Rani have shared the screen in several blockbusters, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Paheli. Their reunion video struck a chord with fans who grew up watching their unforgettable pairing.

National Award milestones for SRK and Rani

After more than 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh finally clinched his first National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Atlee’s 2023 blockbuster Jawan. He shared the honour with Vikrant Massey, who was recognised for 12th Fail.

Rani, meanwhile, took home the Best Actress award for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023), further solidifying her reputation as one of Bollywood’s finest talents.

SRK on his long-awaited honour

Expressing gratitude for his first National Award, SRK shared a heartfelt video message, “They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So thank you very much for that. A National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard is a blessing.”

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rani Mukerji National Film Awards SHAH RUKH KHAN
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna Rally
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna: WATCH
Election 2025
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul’s ‘H-Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget