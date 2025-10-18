Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shabana Azmi Sends Playful Warning To Arbaaz Khan As He Becomes Father To Daughter Sipaara

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcomed their daughter, Sipaara, on October 5th. Shabana Azmi congratulated the couple, playfully warning Arbaaz about the joys of having a daughter.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has embraced fatherhood once again as he and his wife, Sshura Khan, welcomed their daughter, Sipaara, on October 5. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi congratulated Arbaaz on the arrival of his baby girl, adding a playful note about the joys — and challenges of being a girl dad.

Shabana Azmi’s Playful Warning

On Saturday, Shabana shared a photo on Instagram featuring Arbaaz cutting a cake while Javed Akhtar and others applauded.

In her caption, she wrote: “Congratulations #ArbaazKhan on the arrival of #Sipaara. Warning: She will make you dance around her fingers. That’s the birthright of a daughter.”

Responding warmly, Arbaaz commented: “More than happy to dance around her little finger. Bahut Bahut Shukriyaa (thanks a lot).”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family.

Earlier this year, in June, Arbaaz confirmed Sshura’s pregnancy, expressing his excitement at becoming a father again after nearly two decades. He is already a father to 22-year-old Arhaan Khan, his son from a previous marriage with Malaika Arora.

Speaking to the Times of India about fatherhood, Arbaaz said: “Everybody tends to be nervous. Any person would feel the nerves; I’m also getting into fatherhood now after some time. It’s a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I’m excited, I’m happy, and I’m looking forward. It’s giving me a new sense of happiness and responsibility. I’m kind of liking that.”

Celebrations and Arrival of Baby Sipaara

The Khan family hosted an intimate yet grand baby shower for Sshura, attended by Salman Khan, Arhaan, and several of Sshura’s industry friends. On October 4, Sshura was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital, and the couple welcomed their baby girl the following day.

After bringing Sipaara home, the new parents shared a joint post on Instagram, writing: “Welcome baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love, Shura and Arbaaz.”

Sshura added in the caption: “Alhamdulillah.”

 

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Shabana Azmi Arbaaz Khan Sshura Khan
Embed widget