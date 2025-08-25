SC Orders Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal And Other Comedians To Apologise For Disability Remarks

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSC Orders Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal And Other Comedians To Apologise For Disability Remarks

The Supreme Court of India has directed stand-up comedians Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal and other comedians to tender an unconditional apology for making insensitive remarks against persons with disabilities.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court of India has directed stand-up comedians Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, and Sonali Thakkar (also known as Sonali Aditya Desai) to tender an unconditional apology for making insensitive remarks against persons with disabilities.

The court has instructed the comedians to issue their apology publicly on their YouTube channels and other platforms where the remarks were made, ensuring the message reaches their audiences effectively.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
