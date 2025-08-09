Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Raksha Bandhan celebration was filled with warmth, nostalgia, and heartfelt promises. The star siblings gave fans a glimpse into their intimate family gathering, sharing moments that perfectly captured the spirit of the festival. Ibrahim, dressed in a blue long kurta, and Sara, looking radiant in a yellow chikankari suit paired with a sheer dupatta, posed for pictures beside Ganpati Bappa.

The photo series also featured a cheerful selfie clicked by Ibrahim and a touching shot of Sara hugging her younger brother while he kissed her forehead.

Ibrahim’s Emotional Note for Sara

In a collaborative Instagram post with Sara, Ibrahim expressed his love and commitment to his sister in a touching note.

“Dear sister @saraalikhan95, I promise in this lifetime to always take care of you, always stand by you, always support you. I promise to give you love, strength, and everything I can, even if I can’t. Forever and ever your little bhai jaan. Love you the most 🌍, happy Rakhi. #strongertogether,” he wrote.

Sara, equally affectionate, shared, “I’m very close to my brother, and we have shared a very playful bond over the years. While he knows I’m the best sister one could ask for, this Rakhi I want to express my love a little more. So, along with my sisterly nakhre, I’m going to gift him something that I love, which makes me feel refreshed every single day.”

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan films

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is currently starring in 'Metro… In Dino' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film explores modern-day relationships through interconnected stories and is on track to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the box office.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, meanwhile, was recently seen in the OTT release 'Sarzameen', alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol. His portrayal of Harman, a young man battling a speech disorder and emotional pressure from his father, showcased glimpses of depth, particularly in the action sequences and quieter, vulnerable moments.