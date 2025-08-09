Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Heartwarming Raksha Bandhan Celebration Melts The Internet

Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Heartwarming Raksha Bandhan Celebration Melts The Internet

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Raksha Bandhan celebration is winning hearts. See their emotional moments, touching promises, and latest film updates.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 05:34 PM (IST)

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Raksha Bandhan celebration was filled with warmth, nostalgia, and heartfelt promises. The star siblings gave fans a glimpse into their intimate family gathering, sharing moments that perfectly captured the spirit of the festival. Ibrahim, dressed in a blue long kurta, and Sara, looking radiant in a yellow chikankari suit paired with a sheer dupatta, posed for pictures beside Ganpati Bappa.

The photo series also featured a cheerful selfie clicked by Ibrahim and a touching shot of Sara hugging her younger brother while he kissed her forehead.

Ibrahim’s Emotional Note for Sara

In a collaborative Instagram post with Sara, Ibrahim expressed his love and commitment to his sister in a touching note.
“Dear sister @saraalikhan95, I promise in this lifetime to always take care of you, always stand by you, always support you. I promise to give you love, strength, and everything I can, even if I can’t. Forever and ever your little bhai jaan. Love you the most 🌍, happy Rakhi. #strongertogether,” he wrote.

Sara, equally affectionate, shared, “I’m very close to my brother, and we have shared a very playful bond over the years. While he knows I’m the best sister one could ask for, this Rakhi I want to express my love a little more. So, along with my sisterly nakhre, I’m going to gift him something that I love, which makes me feel refreshed every single day.”

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan films

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is currently starring in 'Metro… In Dino' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film explores modern-day relationships through interconnected stories and is on track to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the box office.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, meanwhile, was recently seen in the OTT release 'Sarzameen', alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol. His portrayal of Harman, a young man battling a speech disorder and emotional pressure from his father, showcased glimpses of depth, particularly in the action sequences and quieter, vulnerable moments.

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Ibrahim Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan Metro In Dino Raksha Bandhan 2025 Ibrahim Ali Khan Sarzameen
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Breaking: Triple Shock Incidents Rock Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra And Ghaziabad In One Day
Breaking: Heavy Rains Paralyze Delhi NCR, Flooded Roads And Traffic Chaos Grip The Region
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget