'A Little Crazy But Unique': Sangram Singh Pens Loving Birthday Message For Wife Payal Rohatgi

Wrestler, actor, and motivational speaker Sangram Singh marked his wife Payal Rohatgi’s birthday with a touching message that beautifully reflected his love and admiration for her.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sangram shared a heartfelt post dedicated to Payal, calling her “a little crazy but unique,” and celebrating the special bond they share.

A Romantic Video Filled with Love and Laughter

Sangram delighted fans by posting a beautiful video montage featuring his most cherished moments with Payal. The clip captured glimpses of their romantic and playful bond, giving a peek into the couple’s affectionate relationship. To make it even more special, Sangram added Mohammed Rafi’s classic track “Mujhe Ishq Hai Tujhi Se” as the background score, enhancing the emotional warmth of the tribute.

In his caption, Sangram wrote,“Wish you a very happy birthday dear wife. Pray to God fulfil your all wishes & gives you all happiness with good health. I know you are little crazy but you r unique. Lots of love with uncounted wishes #happybirthday #payalrohatgi #blessings #love #sangramsingh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangram U Singh🌟🇮🇳 (@sangramsingh_wrestler)

Addressing Past Rumours About Their Marriage

Earlier this year, in July, the couple made headlines when Payal Rohatgi stepped down as director of the Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation. Her resignation led to widespread rumours about trouble in their marriage.

However, Sangram swiftly put an end to the speculation, clarifying,“There is no talk of divorce between us. We have been together for 14 years and will always be. I keep all my focus on doing good work. I do not pay attention to these talks of divorce and I will also request her to not believe in such rumours.”

He further explained the reason behind Payal’s decision, saying,“This is Payal ji's decision and I respect her decision. Both of us have a different approach towards work. In such a situation, whatever Payal ji must have thought, she must have done it for the better. I wouldn't stop her. She is free to make her own decisions. There is no one wrong here. Every person is different.”

A Love Story That Began on Reality TV

For those unfamiliar with their journey, Payal and Sangram first met on the reality show “Survivor India” in 2011. Their connection blossomed over time, and they got engaged in 2014. After years of togetherness, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in August 2022.