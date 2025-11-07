Sandeep Malik Releases Soulful Devotional Track Ram Bolo Ram, A Musical Tribute To Lord Ram

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSandeep Malik Releases Soulful Devotional Track Ram Bolo Ram, A Musical Tribute To Lord Ram

Sandeep Malik's devotional single, "Ram Bolo Ram," released on November 7, 2025, blends traditional bhakti with modern sounds.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Renowned Indian singer, writer, and actor Sandeep Malik has once again touched the hearts of listeners with the release of his latest devotional single, “Ram Bolo Ram.” Written and sung by Malik himself, this soulful composition is a heartfelt tribute to Lord Ram, symbolizing devotion, faith, and divine strength. The song was officially released on 7 November 2025 and is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Blending traditional bhakti (devotion) with modern melodic sensibilities, Ram Bolo Ram offers a unique musical experience that evokes spiritual calmness and introspection. The track beautifully weaves together soothing vocals, serene rhythms, and meaningful lyrics that remind listeners of the timeless values of truth, righteousness, and compassion the very essence of Lord Ram’s life and teachings.

Speaking about the release, Sandeep Malik expressed his emotions, saying, “‘Ram Bolo Ram’ is a song from the soul. It expresses my deep devotion and gratitude toward Lord Ram and serves as a reminder of the power of his name in bringing inner peace and positivity.” His words reflect not just his artistic depth but also his spiritual connection that has been a consistent part of his musical journey.

The composition stands out for its harmonious balance between traditional devotional music and contemporary production. The arrangement uses a blend of classical Indian instruments like tabla, flute, and harmonium, layered with subtle modern tones that make it relatable for today’s generation. The simplicity of the chorus, “Ram Bolo Ram,” reinforces the song’s meditative and uplifting essence, encouraging listeners to chant along and find solace in the divine name.

With this release, Sandeep Malik continues his artistic pursuit of creating music that heals, inspires, and uplifts. Over the years, he has become known for blending spirituality with creativity, making devotional songs appealing to both older and younger audiences. Ram Bolo Ram is not just a musical track it is an emotional journey that connects the listener’s heart with divine energy.

The song is now streaming worldwide on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music*, and all major digital platforms, spreading the divine message of love, peace, and devotion through the timeless name of Lord Ram.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Sandeep Malik Ram Bolo Ram
