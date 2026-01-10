Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru’s First Public Outing As Newlyweds Is All Smiles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru made their first public appearance as a married couple in Hyderabad, and the newlyweds looked every bit as smitten as fans hoped they would. Stepping out for an event days after their wedding, the duo drew attention with their easy elegance and visible joy, smiling warmly as cameras followed their every move.

Samantha and Raj’s first outing after wedding

A video from the event, now circulating online, shows Samantha glowing in a pristine white saree, styled with understated makeup and softly tied hair that highlighted her natural grace. Her radiant smile instantly became the highlight of the evening, lighting up the venue as she greeted those around her.

Raj Nidimoru, best known for projects like Go Goa Gone and The Family Man, kept things relaxed yet stylish in a black t-shirt and trousers, layered with a brown jacket. Together, their coordinated yet effortless looks underscored their chemistry, making a quiet but powerful style statement.

The couple appeared completely at ease in each other’s company, with Samantha’s warmth complementing Raj’s composed presence. Their comfort and closeness did not go unnoticed, with fans online calling the moment both heartwarming and memorable — a glimpse into a new chapter of their lives.

Inside Samantha and Raj’s wedding

Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony held at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Attended only by close friends and family, the wedding was a deeply personal affair. Both having been married before, the ceremony marked a fresh beginning for the couple.

Their relationship had been the subject of speculation for months, sparked by their collaborations on The Family Man and subsequent public appearances. Samantha had also offered fans subtle glimpses into their journey through Instagram, building anticipation before the couple made their union official.

What’s next for the couple

On the professional front, Samantha and Raj are already collaborating again. The teaser for Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and created by Raj Nidimoru, was recently unveiled, introducing Samantha in a striking new avatar. Though plot details remain under wraps, the teaser points to an action-packed family entertainer layered with drama and high-octane moments.

The film also features Gulshan Devaiah, with shooting now underway. Maa Inti Bangaaram marks another reunion between Samantha and Nandini Reddy after their successful outing Oh! Baby. Backed by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Himank Duvvuru, the project promises a fresh and engaging cinematic experience.