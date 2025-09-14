Salman Khan Visits Ladakh Lieutenant Governor While Shooting For Battle Of Galwan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for his much-anticipated drama Battle of Galwan, paid a courtesy visit to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, at Raj Niwas in Leh on Saturday. The meeting and photographs from the visit quickly went viral, creating a buzz among fans.

Salman Khan Meets Ladakh LG

Photos shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed Salman Khan dressed in a casual blue shirt paired with denims, smiling alongside the Lieutenant Governor during their meeting. As a gesture of warmth, the Ladakh LG presented the actor with a Thangka Canvas painting, a traditional Buddhist art piece depicting scenes from Buddha’s life.

The Office of the Lt. Governor of Ladakh also posted about the visit on its official X handle, writing: “Bollywood icon Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to the Hon'ble Lt. Governor Shri @KavinderGupta at the Raj Niwas, #Leh.”

Bollywood icon Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to the Hon’ble Lt. Governor Shri @KavinderGupta at the Raj Niwas, #Leh. pic.twitter.com/YByFcy8diS — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) September 13, 2025

Salman Shares BTS from Battle of Galwan

Earlier this week, Salman Khan shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Battle of Galwan. In the still, he was seen peeking through the clapperboard while dressed in combat fatigues featuring the old Personal Camouflage Disruptive Pattern Material (PC DPM) uniform.

For context, PC DPM was phased out after the Galwan stand-off of 2020–2021 and replaced by the Indian Army’s New Battle Dress Uniform (NBDU) of the INCAM (Indian National Camouflage), which was officially unveiled on January 15, 2022, during the 74th Army Day Parade in New Delhi.

The Real Battle of Galwan

The Battle of Galwan refers to the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in 2020. Due to restrictions on firearms, soldiers fought using sticks and stones, resulting in the first fatalities in the Sino-Indian border conflict in nearly 45 years.

Music & Release Details

Himesh Reshamiya has been brought on board as the music composer for the film. However, the release date for Battle of Galwan has not yet been announced.