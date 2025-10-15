Mumbai witnessed an outpouring of grief on October 15 as friends, colleagues, and fans gathered to bid farewell to veteran actor Pankaj Dheer. Known for his iconic portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, Dheer was remembered for his contributions to both film and television. The funeral drew prominent Bollywood personalities, including Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mukesh Rishi, and Hema Malini. Actor Nikitin Dheer, Pankaj’s son, was seen visibly emotional as he received condolences from attendees.

Salman Khan Consoles Nikitin in a Touching Gesture

Salman Khan, dressed in a simple olive-green shirt, shared a poignant moment with Nikitin Dheer, embracing him as the grief of losing his father weighed heavily. Salman and Pankaj shared a long-standing friendship that extended beyond their films Sanam Bewafa (1991) and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002). Pankaj had once praised Salman, saying, “There is no better human being than Salman in the film industry. Every time I meet him, I just hug him."

Honouring Pankaj Dheer’s Legacy

The last rites were conducted at Pawan Hans crematorium in Santacruz at 4 PM. The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), where Dheer had served as Honorary General Secretary and later as Trust Chairman, released a heartfelt statement mourning the loss of the veteran actor. The gathering reflected the admiration and respect Pankaj Dheer commanded across the industry, marking the end of an era in Indian television and cinema.

Recently, Salman Khan faced criticism from director A.R. Murugadoss, who blamed him for the failure of Sikandar, citing late arrivals on set.

During Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman addressed the controversy, explaining, “I used to come to the set at 9 PM, which is true, but that was because my rib was broken.” He clarified that his delay was due to injury, not negligence.

Defending his professionalism, he added, “People can say what they want, but I never compromise on my work. If something doesn’t click with the audience, that doesn’t mean anyone was unprofessional.”

Salman also revealed that Sikandar began as a collaboration between Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, but both later stepped away due to production issues. “I still believe in the story and stood by it till the end. I don’t regret doing Sikandar. It was an emotional film, and I am proud of it,” he concluded.