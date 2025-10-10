Salman Khan Mourns Tiger 3 Co-Star Varinder Singh Ghuman’s Sudden Demise

Salman Khan took to social media to mourn the untimely death of professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, who passed away on October 10 in Amritsar after a cardiac arrest.

Salman Khan Pays Emotional Tribute to Varinder Singh Ghuman

Sharing a throwback picture with Ghuman from the sets of Dabangg, Salman wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Rest In Peace, Pra. Will Miss You, Paaji.” The photo captured the two in a candid moment, with Salman dressed as his iconic character, Chulbul Pandey. Fans flooded the post with condolence messages, remembering Ghuman’s towering personality and humble nature.

Rest in peace praa . Vil miss paaji pic.twitter.com/j3GXhCD4wQ — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 10, 2025

As per Ghuman’s manager, Yadvinder Singh, the actor had complained of shoulder pain and was admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar, where he later suffered a fatal heart attack. His nephew, Amanjyot Singh Ghuman, confirmed the news to reporters in Jalandhar.

A celebrated name in the fitness world, Ghuman made history as India’s first vegetarian professional bodybuilder. He won the Mr India title in 2009 and bagged the runner-up spot in Mr Asia.

From the Gym to the Big Screen

After making a mark in bodybuilding, Ghuman transitioned into films. He appeared alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3 (2023) and previously starred in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014) and the Punjabi hit Kabaddi Once Again (2012). His larger-than-life presence made him a fan favourite in both Bollywood and Punjabi cinema.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu expressed grief, calling Ghuman “the pride of Punjab” and said his passing was “an irreparable loss for the nation.”

Ghuman’s Bond with Salman Khan

Over the years, Varinder shared a warm bond with Salman. During the devastating Punjab floods in 2025, he had publicly thanked the actor for raising awareness and supporting relief efforts through his Being Human foundation.

Sharing Salman’s video appeal back then, Ghuman had written, “Salman Bhai is supporting and highlighting Punjab floods on national TV so that everyone in the country knows about this tragedy. His organisation, Being Human, is already working in Punjab for flood relief efforts. Thank you, Bhaijaan, for always standing by the needful and affected people!”